The Wizards reportedly interviewed Phil Handy for their open head coaching job
The Los Angeles Lakers lost former assistant Jason Kidd to the Dallas Mavericks, and Lionel Hollins tried to leave for the lead assistant job with the Portland Trail Blazers. And of the team’s three bench assistants, those aren’t the only two who have looked into other openings, as current Lakers assistant Phil Handy also reportedly got interviewed as a candidate to be the next head coach of the Washington Wizards.www.silverscreenandroll.com
Comments / 0