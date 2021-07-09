Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Wizards reportedly interviewed Phil Handy for their open head coaching job

By Harrison Faigen
silverscreenandroll.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers lost former assistant Jason Kidd to the Dallas Mavericks, and Lionel Hollins tried to leave for the lead assistant job with the Portland Trail Blazers. And of the team’s three bench assistants, those aren’t the only two who have looked into other openings, as current Lakers assistant Phil Handy also reportedly got interviewed as a candidate to be the next head coach of the Washington Wizards.

www.silverscreenandroll.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Phil Handy
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Lionel Hollins
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards#The O C Register#Scng#Itunes#Google Podcasts#Twitter#Hmfaigen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Spotify
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Google
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAPosted by
E! News

Kendall Jenner Admits She's "Emotional" While Watching Boyfriend Devin Booker in First NBA Finals Game

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation. Kendall Jenner is feeling quite invested in the 2021 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 as she watched boyfriend Devin Booker competing with his Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Her video was filmed as she watched the competition from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson's Father Mychal Thompson Selects The 5 Best NBA Players Of All Time

Throughout history, fans, pundits, and even players have engaged in the never-ending debate about the greatest players of all time. If things are difficult when we talk about just one player (Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James) then it's almost impossible to choose the greatest starting five of all time.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Los Angeles Clippers who won’t be back next season

The Los Angeles Clippers fell a little short this season, but they’ll be good again next year and these three players won’t be back. The Los Angeles Clippers reached the conference finals for the first time in franchise history this year, but without Kawhi Leonard they could not usurp the Phoenix Suns. Still, it will go down as a successful season as they rebounded from 2-0 deficits in each of their first two playoff series.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich’s Quote About Bradley Beal Is Going Viral

Gregg Popovich has been tasked with trying to lead Team USA men’s basketball to gold this summer. Such a quest should be made easier, thanks to the expected contributions from Wizards star Bradley Beal. Popovich hasn’t been around Beal too often throughout his coaching career. After all, Popovich coaches in...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Had A 2-Word Message For Team USA

It sounds like Kevin Durant is ready to be the leader of Team USA this summer. On Wednesday, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal had nothing but praise for the former MVP’s leadership skills. After the second day of Team USA camp, Beal told reporters that this year’s squad looks up...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Wizards identifying finalists in head coaching search

While some clubs that have sought new head coaches this offseason have made it a priority to land candidates with previous head coaching experience, it appears the Wizards are very open to the idea of hiring a first-timer. Virtually all of the candidates linked to Washington throughout the process – including those listed above – lack head coaching experience.
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Report: More Details Emerge From Situation With USA Basketball

Troubling details emerged Thursday evening surrounding the ongoing situation with Team USA men’s basketball. It all began when reports surfaced saying Bradley Beal had been placed in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. It wasn’t before long when Team USA then announced Beal will not be playing at all in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s an unfortunate development for one of the NBA’s brightest stars.
BaseballPosted by
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith apologizes for comments about Shohei Ohtani

As Liz Roscher of Yahoo Sports noted, Twitter users flocked to the service to lash out at Smith, and former ESPN star Keith Olbermann called for the Worldwide Leader to suspend the "First Take" commentator. Olbermann also spoke about the matter via a video that contains some not-safe-for-work language. As...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma, More

The Los Angeles Lakers come into the 2021 offseason with a number of challenges. Several of L.A.'s key players are headed for free agency. The Lakers also have to grapple with the reality that the supporting cast did not pull through for the team toward the end of the season and during a first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns. Two players of note are Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma.
NBAESPN

Kevin Love out of Olympics; JaVale McGee, Keldon Johnson join Team USA

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has withdrawn from Team USA, and Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee and San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson have taken the open spots on the 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics, it was announced Friday. Love spent 10 days with Team USA in Las Vegas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy