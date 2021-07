As I explained in last evening's post we are going to try as a community to build the perfect starting Miami Dolphins roster or at least the best we can come up with. I began with the idea that we would bypass voting on a quarterback or even head coach as those two will easily, under any criteria wind up going to Dan Marino and Don Shula as I am sure every Miami Dolphins faithful will agree with. So we began this project with the Centers, where I asked everyone to nominate the best center in their mind, and then we would build a poll from that list and let the community decide who the best is at the center position before moving on to the next position.