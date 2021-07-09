Why the grid is ready for fleets of electric trucks
Whether you call them semis, tractor-trailers, or 18-wheelers, heavy-duty trucks keep the economy (literally) moving. And at least some of them might be ready to go electric. These workhorses have an outsize climate impact. Globally, heavy-duty vehicles, including trucks and buses, make up about 10% of all motor vehicles but produce around half of all carbon dioxide emissions and over 70% of particulate pollution from vehicles worldwide.www.technologyreview.com
Comments / 3