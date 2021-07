I just learned something this morning that has me feeling quite stupid. I was looking up information on the Tokyo Olympic Games that begin on Friday, July 23, 2021, and I realized they are actually called Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. When I saw that '2020' I had to do a double-take, but then I remembered they were supposed to happen last summer and COVID-19 botched it all up. Apparently, the Olympic Committee decided to keep the name 'Olympic Games Tokyo 2020' so that future marketing, branding, and Olympic Games schedules won't be all out of whack too.