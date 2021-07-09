Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bannock County, ID

Red Flag Warning issued for Caribou Range, Caribou NF by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Caribou Range, Caribou NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River; Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413, 425 AND 427 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413, 425 AND 427 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous fire weather conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Power County, ID
County
Cassia County, ID
County
Minidoka County, ID
County
Jerome County, ID
County
Blaine County, ID
County
Bonneville County, ID
County
Butte County, ID
County
Madison County, ID
County
Bear Lake County, ID
County
Bingham County, ID
County
Teton County, ID
County
Twin Falls County, ID
County
Fremont County, ID
County
Bannock County, ID
County
Clark County, ID
County
Oneida County, ID
County
Caribou County, ID
County
Franklin County, ID
County
Jefferson County, ID
County
Lincoln County, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake River#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#Caribou Range
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
CNN

3 Texas House Democrats test positive for Covid-19 in Washington, DC

Washington, DC (CNN) — Three Texas state House Democrats who traveled to Washington, DC, this week have tested positive for Covid-19, The Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement Saturday. The lawmakers are part of the group that left Texas, flying from Austin to Washington to break the state...
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy