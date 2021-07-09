Flood Warning issued for Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Worcester FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR HARTFORD, TOLLAND, WINDHAM, SOUTHWESTERN WORCESTER AND SOUTHEASTERN HAMPDEN COUNTIES At 457 PM EDT, rain gauge reports indicated that Topical Storm Elsa produced between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall across much of the Warning area. Although the rainfall has ended, area streams and rivers were still rising or nearing crest. Moderate flooding was occurring on the Mount Hope River at Warrenville, and this river is expected to crest this evening before receding overnight. Rivers that are expected to crest in minor flood during this evening include but are not limited to the Willimantic River at Coventry, and the Hockanum River at East Hartford. Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Vernon, Windsor, Agawam, Wethersfield, Mansfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Windham and Plainfield.