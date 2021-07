The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for several WWE shows, including this year’s Summerslam. The return to Madison Square Garden has 7,557 (around 2,500 to 3,000 being comps), with 5,700 out after the presale. As noted yesterday, AEW’s two New York shows are currently doing better, but that’s being attributed to the higher prices for the Smackdown episode. It’s likely that the announcement of RAW talent being added to the show could improve sales. It’s also possible the stricter COVID-19 policy for the Garden is hurting sales, as vaccinations are required to attend. Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Dynamite is being held, doesn’t have that policy as it’s an open-air venue. The get-in price on the secondary market is $44.