New Monument Commemorates Metro East Community’s History As First Incorporated Black Town
BROOKLYN — In the country’s oldest incorporated Black town, there aren’t any monuments celebrating the town’s rich history. Like other predominantly Black towns that are under-resourced in the metro-east, there are clusters of vacant lots, abandoned homes and pothole-ridden streets. It’s easy to overlook Brooklyn, a population of less than 500 residents that was founded as a safe haven for slaves in the 1800s.news.stlpublicradio.org
