Understanding the Difference in Global and Rolling Shutters
When getting started on video, you may run into a common problem, with no easy explanation of what's going on. During quick pans, your footage may look like jello, or when recording video of rotating objects, they may look like they're rotating slower than they are, or not at all. These are all common problems with a rolling shutter, so let's talk about the differences between a rolling shutter and a global shutter.
