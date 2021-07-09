Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

A third of Haiti's children in urgent need of emergency aid: UNICEF

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a third of all children in Haiti - numbering around 1.5 million - are in urgent need of emergency relief due to rising violence, insufficient access to clean water, health and nutrition, said the UN Children's Fund UNICEF on Friday. Amid a political and economic crisis heightened by the...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Haiti#Humanitarian Aid#Gang Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
United Nations
Related
WorldPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Afghan women’s hopes, fears for Haiti aid, and a mosquito menace: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Rural Afghan women on peace, war, and ‘our role in society’. Greater freedom, better education, more control over their lives – the push for women’s rights doesn’t stop at the city limits, according to new research from the Afghanistan Analysts Network. The Kabul-based research group interviewed rural Afghan women, including in areas recently overrun by the Taliban, about their hopes and fears as instability swells. “Peace can change how women are treated in our society,” said one woman. “We’ll be able to learn about our rights and find our role in society.” Women’s views have taken a backseat during months of stalled Taliban peace talks, and advocates fear they’ll backslide further as international forces leave and the Taliban rapidly gains ground. The reports’ authors say the research challenges the notion that rural Afghan women would be satisfied with supposed gender norms imposed by conservative groups or the Taliban – or that women’s rights are only a priority for an urban elite. “Dreams of greater agency for Afghan women are not the exclusive domain of those who can speak up publicly,” the researchers concluded. “The priorities of rural women are not that different from those put forward by the more well-connected women activists.”
Charitiesunicefusa.org

10 Years After South Sudan’s Independence, More Children In Need Of Urgent Humanitarian Assistance Than Ever Before

NEW YORK (July 7, 2021) – A record 4.5 million children – two out of three – in South Sudan are in desperate need of humanitarian support, UNICEF warned today, ahead of the 10th anniversary of the country’s independence. In a report on the impact of the humanitarian crisis on children, UNICEF warned that hopes that independence would bring a new dawn for the country’s children have faded. Bouts of violence and conflict, recurring floods, droughts and other extreme weather events fueled by climate change, and a deepening economic crisis have led to extremely high food insecurity, and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The recent peace agreement, which has only partially been implemented, has so far failed to bring about any remedy to the challenges facing the country’s children and young people.
Politicshoiabc.com

US troops asked to aid Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government has asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph told The Associated Press: “We definitely need assistance and we’ve asked our international...
PoliticsFOX Carolina

'We need help': Haiti's interim leader requests US troops

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government says it has asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections following President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph's request came as more details emerged of what's becoming a murky international conspiracy involving mercenaries holed up in a foreign embassy and a private security firm operating out of a cavernous warehouse in Miami. It also underscores how a battle for power and constitutional standoff arising from Moïse’s murder could further unhinge a nation already wracked by gaping poverty and gang violence.
Public Healthtrumbulltimes.com

Haiti gets 500K vaccine doses; its first of the pandemic

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti on Wednesday received its first coronavirus vaccine since the pandemic began, welcoming 500,000 doses as the country battles a spike in cases and deaths. The Pan American Health Organization said the United States donated the doses via the United Nations’ COVAX program for low-income countries.
BusinessWashington Post

Haiti desperately needs stability

Regarding the July 8 front-page article “Haiti’s president killed in attack at his residence”:. Haiti’s last assassination of a senior government official was 28 years ago, in October 1993, when an armed gang killed Justice Minister Guy Malary outside his offices in downtown Port-au-Prince. Though the political circumstances triggering Wednesday’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse are different, the underlying causes haven’t changed. Haiti desperately needs the stability that a peaceful democratic transfer of power can help ensure, backed by a robust international program to strengthen civic institutions and economic recovery that, to the extent possible, is implemented at the community level, with local input.
Public HealthWNMT AM 650

Haiti receives first 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – UNICEF

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Haiti received on Wednesday its first 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, donated by the U.S. government through the COVAX mechanism, the UNICEF regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean said in a statement. Haiti was the only country in the Americas without a single dose of...
CharitiesBirmingham Star

Targeted Aid Organizations Call for Protection

Providers of humanitarian aid called on the U.N. Security Council Friday to support their work to reach millions in need, as they and their operations increasingly become targets of violence and attacks. "One hundred-ninety-one humanitarian workers have been killed, injured or kidnapped since the beginning of this year. Many of...
WorldNew York Post

Senator becomes third to claim power in Haiti after president’s assassination

With Haiti already reeling in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, a third politician has claimed he is the leader of the country. Joseph Lambert, who leads what remains of the Haitian Senate, announced Friday evening that he was voted provisional president by his fellow senators, the Miami Herald reported.
WorldInternational Business Times

Bangladesh To Vaccinate Rohingya Refugees

Bangladesh is to start giving coronavirus vaccinations to some of the 850,000 Rohingya refugees who fled across the border from Myanmar, officials said Thursday. With infections rising across the country, refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat said about 48,000 Rohingya aged over 55 would start receiving jabs from next month with help from the World Health Organization.
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.
AsiaMSF USA

10 Years of Independence in South Sudan: Stories from MSF's South Sudanese Staff

July 9, 2021, marked a decade since South Sudan gained its independence. In this short documentary, South Sudanese Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff members recount their personal experiences of the exuberance they felt at that moment—and the violence that followed. Over the last decade, the people of South Sudan have suffered through a civil war, intercommunal conflict, and insurgent fighting. MSF's South Sudanese staff have seen and felt this suffering first-hand while also responding to its consequences: the injuries and deaths from attacks on civilians and ethnically motivated violence, sexual violence, widespread displacement, and much more. South Sudan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian workers. Since it gained independence, 176 aid workers have been killed and 334 injured. Workers of South Sudanese origin make up 94 percent of those deaths, and MSF has tragically lost 24 South Sudanese staff due to violence in the last ten years, five of whom were on duty at the time. Despite the urgent need for medical services in the country, little effort has been made to protect staff, patients, or humanitarian projects. Peace accords in 2018 brought a ceasefire between the main warring parties in South Sudan, but fighting continues in some areas and the country remains in the grips of a prolonged humanitarian crisis. A new MSF report, "South Sudan at 10: An MSF record of the consequences of violence," provides an account of our experiences since July 9, 2011.

Comments / 1

Community Policy