Public Safety

SCAM ALERT! Police In Central Pennsylvania Warn Of Fake Hostage Shake Downs

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
Lower Paxton Township Police car. Photo Credit: Lower Paxton Township Police Department Facebook

Prank calls have been taken to a scary new level, with callers claiming to have kidnapped and holding a family member hostage, according to Lower Paxton Township police.

Multiple central Pennsylvania police departments are warning the public of scammers calling people from unknown numbers saying they have kidnapped family members.

Frequently the callers will have enough information to sound believable, such as your name, address, phone numbers, and names of extended family members.

Then the callers claim to have taken a family member hostage.

Next they ask you to obtain cash and meet them in a public place or wirelessly transfer money to them.

"The callers will attempt to keep the situation as fluid and hectic as possible to keep from allowing the recipient time to make additional phone calls or check on the reported involved hostage for themselves," say Lower Paxton Township police.

If you receive a call like this police warn you not to follow the caller's instructions, instead hang up and call 911.

