Flood Warning issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 02:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Tolland; Windham The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a * Flood Warning for Hartford County in northern Connecticut Tolland County in northern Connecticut Windham County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Worcester County in central Massachusetts Southeastern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 224 PM EDT, Doppler radar showed rainfall had moved east of the warning area. Although the rainfall has ended, area streams and rivers are still rising. Streams and small rivers that are expected to crest in minor flood during this afternoon include but are not limited to the following: Hockanum River in East Hartford, the Willimantic River in Coventry, the Mount Hope River in Warrenville, and the Quinebaug River in Quinebaug. Area rivers should begin to fall below flood stage during this evening. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Vernon, Windsor, Agawam, Wethersfield, Mansfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Windham and Plainfield. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.