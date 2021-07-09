Cancel
The Nacelle Company Announces Plans To Revive SilverHawks

Cover picture for the articleThe Nacelle Company Announces Plans To Revive SilverHawks. In the Mid-80s, Rankin/Bass Productions introduced the SilverHawks in their own animated series. The show took place in the far future, where Commander Stargazer’s SilverHawks team had to become part-cyborg to survive the rigors of space. The show only lasted for 65 episodes and largely faded away from memory. However, after three-and-a-half decades, Quicksilver, Bluegrass, Steelheart, Steelwill, and the Copper Kid are getting a revival.

Videogamer.com

Company of Heroes 3 announced and will launch on PC in 2022

Publisher Sega and developer Relic Entertainment have announced the return of their WW2 RTS franchise, as Company of Heroes 3 has been revealed and set for a PC launch in 2022. This new entry in the series will focus on the fight in the Mediterranean, with the Allies taking back...
mxdwn.com

80s’ Cartoon ‘SilverHawks’ is Getting the Reboot Treatment

As nostalgia-inspired cartoon reboots continue to dominate the streaming landscape, Nacelle has entered the conversation by announcing the development of SilverHawks, a reboot of the 80s’ sci-fi series that never quite had its moment in the spotlight. Deadline described the series as “a sort of space-themed ThunderCats from the mid-eighties,” as it came from the ThunderCats and TigerSharks team of Rankin/Bass at the time.
ComicsGeekTyrant

The Classic '80s Cartoon SILVERHAWKS Is Getting an Animated Revival!

I’ve got some exciting news for all of you who grew up in the ‘80s! The classic cartoon series SilverHawks is getting an animated revival from the Nacelle Company! Nacelle produces Disney+’s Behind The Attraction, Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us, and Down To Earth with Zac Efron.
talesbuzz.com

’80s Animated TV Show Brought Back By Nacelle Company – Talesbuzz

The Nacelle Company is reviving Silverhawks, a sort of space-themed ThunderCats from the mid-Eighties. Silverhawks was a classic animated television show developed by Rankin/Bass Productions and released in 1986. The show consisted of 65 episodes, with a concept revolved around a team of 29th Century heroes with metal bodies and wings who were tasked to stop an organized crime ring and protect the citizens of the Galaxy of Limbo, which had been overrun by the show’s antagonist, Mon*Star. He ran a mob featuring some interesting characters, including a shapeshifter, a robotic card shark and a man with blades for arms.
Polygon

The planned SilverHawks reboot has a whole lot of potential

The 1986 animated TV series SilverHawks, a companion series to the Rankin-Bass hit ThunderCats and the later series TigerSharks, may be getting a revival. An exclusive report today in Deadline says The Nacelle Company, which produces the Netflix nostalgia series The Movies That Made Us and The Toys That Made Us, has partnered with San Francisco toy and culture house Super7 to reboot the show, which ran for 65 episodes in the mid-1980s.
