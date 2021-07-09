The Nacelle Company Announces Plans To Revive SilverHawks

Toy Review: Spawn Figures Are Back, Bigger Than Before. Spawn is Todd McFarlane‘s baby, and the character McFarlane Toys was originally created to make. But while the company subsequently acquired bigger and more lucrative licenses, the market for Spawn dried up a bit. A soft relaunch via Mortal Kombat figures and a successful Kickstarter appear to have proven the appetite as still there, and a renewed comics push for a “Spawniverse” helps. With the Spawn’s Universe (one-shot) and King Spawn #1 – both the first new Spawn #1 titles since 1992 — McFarlane, clearly inspired by Scott Snyder’s lineup of Dark Knights Metal Batmen, has brought back Spawn figures. And now they’re their own line. Sort of. Each figure package looks distinct, and even the sizes vary greatly.