The Nacelle Company Announces Plans To Revive SilverHawks
The Nacelle Company Announces Plans To Revive SilverHawks. In the Mid-80s, Rankin/Bass Productions introduced the SilverHawks in their own animated series. The show took place in the far future, where Commander Stargazer’s SilverHawks team had to become part-cyborg to survive the rigors of space. The show only lasted for 65 episodes and largely faded away from memory. However, after three-and-a-half decades, Quicksilver, Bluegrass, Steelheart, Steelwill, and the Copper Kid are getting a revival.www.superherohype.com
