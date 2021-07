County police are investigating the shooting of two males at the Enclave apartments, located at 11235 Oak Leaf Drive in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the apartment complex for multiple reports of shots fired at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, according to a press release. Two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds were located inside the apartment building and officers provided emergency care until Fire Rescue arrived. Both victims were transported to area hospitals where one of the victims was later pronounced dead.