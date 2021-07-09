These Two 2021 Cadillac Escalade 22-inch Wheels Are Widely Available Again
Two of the optional 22-inch wheels for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade have been re-added to the full-size SUV’s order book after they were removed earlier this year. Both the 22-inch 12-Spoke Chrome alloy wheels (RPO code SET) and the 22-inch 12-Spoke Gloss Black alloy wheels (RPO SSX) returned to the 2021 Cadillac Escalade order book this week. These wheels cost $1,995 to equip and are available as optional equipment on all Escalade trim levels. The SET wheels are also included with the Radiant Package on Premium Luxury and Premium Luxury Platinum trims, while the SSX wheels come with the Onyx Package on the Sport and Sport Platinum trims.gmauthority.com
