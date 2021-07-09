These Two 2021 Cadillac Escalade 22-inch Wheels Are Widely Available Again

Wireless charging will have limited availability in the 2022 Buick Enclave due to the global semiconductor shortage, GM Authority can confirm. This feature was originally set to come as standard equipment across the entire 2022 Buick Enclave range, but the automaker sent a memo to dealers this week indicating wireless charging will not be included on certain models due to a lack of semiconductor chips. It’s not clear which 2022 Buick Enclave models will receive the feature and which won’t, but seeing as wireless charging was set to come as standard equipment, this change will affect all trim levels. It would make sense for more expensive, upmarket trim levels to feature a wireless charging pad and for entry-level models to do away with it, but GM has not said if this will in fact be the case. GM says this change is expected to remain in effect for a portion of the 2022 Buick Enclave production run.