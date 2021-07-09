One dead, one injured after overnight crash in phoenix

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Friday, azfamily reported.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the crash happened just after midnight at the intersection of 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.

First responders found two cars that had crashed when they arrived at the scene.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Information on what led to the crash was not immediately available.