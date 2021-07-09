These Deleted Halo Weapons Could Have Changed The Game

It is obvious that for pretty much everything there had to be a beginning, a first, something that got the ball rolling. Sometimes if you’re the first you get to control the category. The name of your product actually becomes the name of all products in the same category: Coke, Kleenex, Jello, Xerox, Gatorade, Cuties. Sometimes if you’re the first, you just get to be big: Home Depot, Best Buy, Toys R Us, eBay, Amazon and, sometimes, being the first means that you become a trendsetter. You invent, design or create something that is so new, so different or so unexpected yet so obvious, the rest of the world just can’t help but copy you: soft butter, liquid soap, sliced bread, frozen food, reality TV.