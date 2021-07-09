Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

These Deleted Halo Weapons Could Have Changed The Game

By Keegan McGuire
Posted by 
SVG
SVG
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The weapon selection from the original "Halo: Combat Evolved" has become an iconic armory, raising the bar for a well-balanced mix of conventional and futuristic firearms that work well in solo missions and multiplayer settings. It appears that the game nearly arrived with a much more diverse set of weaponry, however, as "Halo" co-creator Marcus Lehto recently shared some scrapped guns that would have significantly altered the game as fans know it.

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

SVG

SVG

408
Followers
2K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Games#Concussion#Halo 2#Excavator#Particle Beam Rifle#The Fuel Rod Cannon#Bungie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Halo Creator Shows Off Unused Weapons From Combat Evolved

Bungie apparently had a lot more planned for Halo: Combat Evolved than what was eventually came out on the original Xbox in 2001. The franchise's co-creator, Marcus Lehto, posted a video on Twitter showing off some of the game's unreleased weapons and more. Despite already having a bunch of iconic guns, there could have been even more.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Weapon Of Choice DX Run-And-Gun Game Coming To Consoles Soon

Southern Indiana-based independent developer Mommy's Best Games has announced the consoles compatible to play their run-and-gun game Weapon of Choice DX! Additionally, we now have a definitive release date for this high-energy side-scrolling indie game, which is September 2nd of this year. Weapon of Choice DX will be coming to...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Guilty Gear Strive Might Have Changed Fighting Games Forever

The Guilty Gear Strive hype is far from over. It has charismatic characters, fun gameplay, a heavenly netcode, and some of the most impressive 3D anime characters ever made. Arc System Works managed to deliver an easy-to-learn, hard-to-master product that can be enjoyed by both newcomers and hardcore players. Once a niche franchise, it now frequently has more players than its competitors on PC. Although it is hard to imagine that any fighting game will dethrone Guilty Gear any time soon, it got really close to being a complete failure. So what happened?
Video GamesInverse

2022's most anticipated game could change the industry

The gaming industry is booming after a record-breaking year. With the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in our rearview, there are some major upcoming releases slated for 2021 and 2022. Even though we have no idea when some long-anticipated sequels like Grand Theft Auto VI or the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be released, they’re already worth a lot of hype.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Halo Creator Showcases Brutal Guns That Were Cut From Original Game

In any game development process, there are going to be some offcuts - things that don't quite make it to the final release. That doesn't mean that they weren't pretty neat in their own right though. One of the original Halo: Combat Evolved creators has taken to Twitter to show a chunk of content that never made it to the game, including a bunch of guns we wish we had seen.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Free Fire: Upcoming weapon updates and changes for July 2021

Some sudden changes appeared in the weaponry section of Free Fire, recently. The survival Battle Royale mobile game that’s quite established in various regions around the world and still growing to be one of the best in the genre. In this article, we shall be quickly pointing out all the weapon changes and updates that can be now seen in Free Fire this July 2021.
Video GamesNo Film School

How Video Games Have Changed Storytelling

The rise of video games over the last three decades has changed the way we tell stories. The first video game I ever became obsessed with was the original Syphon Filter. I played it around the clock, trying to save the world from a deadly virus, but mostly dying on the level with all of the burning trains. What struck me about that game were the story moments where we would dig deep into our operative's past and learn about what made him become such a brooding spy.
Video GamesGamespot

Halo: MCC Brings Back Gun Game-Like Escalation Slayer As Grifball Rotates Out

Halo: The Master Chief Collection received a playlist update on July 14 that brought back the Gun Game-style Escalation Slayer mode and removed a fan-favorite, Grifball. In Escalation Slayer, you get a new weapon each time you get a kill. The fast-paced, frenetic mode is playable in Halo: Reach, Halo 2: Anniversary, and Halo 4 inside MCC. There is a dedicated playlist for it accessible through the match composer so you can play it 24/7 if you want.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best Minecraft enchantments for PvP

When people typically think of Minecraft, they likely imagine the survival aspects of the game. If not that, building structures and home bases are what you are drawn to for the game. With all that being said, certain Minecraft servers are dedicated to establishing a PvP environment where you need to use your skills to outplay others. If you are looking to make your weapons and armor better, here are the best enchantments for Minecraft PvP.
Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

This one changed the game

It is obvious that for pretty much everything there had to be a beginning, a first, something that got the ball rolling. Sometimes if you’re the first you get to control the category. The name of your product actually becomes the name of all products in the same category: Coke, Kleenex, Jello, Xerox, Gatorade, Cuties. Sometimes if you’re the first, you just get to be big: Home Depot, Best Buy, Toys R Us, eBay, Amazon and, sometimes, being the first means that you become a trendsetter. You invent, design or create something that is so new, so different or so unexpected yet so obvious, the rest of the world just can’t help but copy you: soft butter, liquid soap, sliced bread, frozen food, reality TV.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Free Games On Epic Launcher 15/7 – 22/7

Epic Games Launcher is giving away two games this week, one is a sci-fi adventure game and the other one is a fast paced economic RTS. The first game that we can get for free is called Obduction by Cyan Inc. A sci-fi adventure game in which we are abducted far across the universe, where we find ourselves on a broken alien landscape with odd pieces of Earth. We will need to explore, uncover, solve and find a way to make it back home. The game can also be played in VR.

Comments / 0

Community Policy