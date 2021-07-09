These Deleted Halo Weapons Could Have Changed The Game
The weapon selection from the original "Halo: Combat Evolved" has become an iconic armory, raising the bar for a well-balanced mix of conventional and futuristic firearms that work well in solo missions and multiplayer settings. It appears that the game nearly arrived with a much more diverse set of weaponry, however, as "Halo" co-creator Marcus Lehto recently shared some scrapped guns that would have significantly altered the game as fans know it.www.svg.com
Comments / 0