Memphis police investigating shooting outside Midtown restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after people in two vehicles were shooting at each other Friday outside the Cook Out restaurant in Midtown Memphis. Memphis police say, officers heard gunshots around 1:20 a.m. at 1463 Union. Officers saw two vehicles were seen speeding away from the scene. They were able to get behind a black Infiniti that drove to Methodist University Hospital. In that car was a shooting victim.