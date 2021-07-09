Commentary: My grandfather was mainly a figure in a Broadway play to me — until I read his journals
On May 28, 1952, “Sunday Breakfast,” a play about a workaholic small-town jeweler who torments his family, opened at the Coronet Theatre on Broadway. Stella Adler directed. Cloris Leachman played the loose daughter. Neither would consider the play a career highlight. An exasperated New York Daily News critic wrote about the father character, George Decker: “Whenever he has nothing else to do — which is seldom — he polishes silver.” The play closed little more than a week later.www.postbulletin.com
