Commentary: My grandfather was mainly a figure in a Broadway play to me — until I read his journals

At the end of March, I highlighted my favorite reads of the first quarter of 2021. Only two of those books are still on the list at the midyear point. I love reflecting on the books that stand out to me and evaluating what I am reading. My list changed dramatically from the first quarter of 2021 to the first half; the second quarter of 2021 produced so many amazing books. And much like the first quarter, I have interviewed almost all of the authors, 11 of the 12, on the list below for my podcast. I am very curious to see how that trend continues as the year continues.