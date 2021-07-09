Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Commentary: My grandfather was mainly a figure in a Broadway play to me — until I read his journals

By Todd Balf
Post-Bulletin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 28, 1952, “Sunday Breakfast,” a play about a workaholic small-town jeweler who torments his family, opened at the Coronet Theatre on Broadway. Stella Adler directed. Cloris Leachman played the loose daughter. Neither would consider the play a career highlight. An exasperated New York Daily News critic wrote about the father character, George Decker: “Whenever he has nothing else to do — which is seldom — he polishes silver.” The play closed little more than a week later.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cloris Leachman
Person
Albert Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Day#Restaurants#Broadway Play#New York Daily News#Purchase#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
Related
Books & Literaturethebuzzmagazines.com

My Favorite Books of 2021 (so far)

At the end of March, I highlighted my favorite reads of the first quarter of 2021. Only two of those books are still on the list at the midyear point. I love reflecting on the books that stand out to me and evaluating what I am reading. My list changed dramatically from the first quarter of 2021 to the first half; the second quarter of 2021 produced so many amazing books. And much like the first quarter, I have interviewed almost all of the authors, 11 of the 12, on the list below for my podcast. I am very curious to see how that trend continues as the year continues.
Siler City, NCPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: When and How Did Aunt Bee Actor Francis Bavier Die?

In 1989, beloved The Andy Griffith Show actress Francis Bavier who played Aunt Bee on the classic television show passed away at age 86. The Emmy Award-winning star passed away in her Siler City, North Carolina home in early December of that year. The actress hailed from New York City, which may surprise some. She attended Columbia University and graduated from Manhattan’s American Academy of the Arts.
El Paso, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Was ‘Granny’ Actor Irene Ryan’s Net Worth at Her Time of Death?

The Beverly Hillbillies icon and El Paso, Texas native died at 70-years-old in 1973, and had a remarkable net worth at the time. Born in October of 1902, Irene Ryan would grow up to become one of television’s most recognizable characters. As The Beverly Hillbillies‘ beloved Daisy Moses, better known as “Granny,” Ryan put her decades of vaudeville, radio, television, and film expertise to grand use.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Happened to Jed Clampett’s Wife, Rose Ellen?

Did you know that “The Beverly Hillbillies” lead character Jed Clampett had a wife? Well, he did but she never appears on the show. Why did this happen? According to beverlyhillbillies.fandom.com, Jed was married to a woman named Rose Ellen but she died. She was Elly May’s mother. There is one lone reference to her in the CBS sitcom’s episode “Duke Steals A Wife.” It comes during the first season’s 22nd show as both Jed and his dog Duke are feeling down about the topic of love.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’: When and How Did ‘The Professor’ Actor Russell Johnson Die?

Russell Johnson found himself stuck on “Gilligan’s Island” as “The Professor” for a long time. But he had a very full, rich life. Johnson died on Jan. 16, 2014, from kidney failure at 86 years old. He died on Bainbridge Island, Wash., according to an article from the Seattle Times. Johnson was married three times, with Constance Dane being his final wife and marrying him in 1982.
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kasie Hunt’s husband?

POLITICAL correspondent Kasie Hunt made a shocking announcement. On Friday July 16, 2021, Hunt announced she leaving her position as Capitol Hill correspondent at MSNBC. When Hunt is not covering political news, she is at home with her husband Matthew Mario Rivera. Better known as Matt Rivera, he is a...
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Gary Corbett Dies: 2nd Member of Cinderella to Pass on Same Day

Gary Corbett, a producer, songwriter and keyboard player best known for co-writing “She Bop,” a Top 5 single for Cyndi Lauper in 1984, and his touring work with KISS and Cinderella, died yesterday (July 14, 2021). Corbett, believed to be 62 years old, died after a battle with lung cancer, one day before his birthday. He was the second member of the glam rock band Cinderella to die that day, following the death at 58 of the group’s longtime lead guitarist, Jeff LaBar.
UEFAdallassun.com

Zac Efron spends quality time with his grandfather

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): Hollywood star Zac Efron on Monday shared a sweet and funny video featuring him and his brother Dylan arriving at their grandfather's retirement home for some quality time. According to People magazine, with the theme of 'Mission: Impossible' playing in the background, Efron looked at...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy