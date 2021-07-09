Jim Cramer: There's No Real Reason Why the Semis Have Declined

You know what is tiresome? The temporary decline of semis for no real reason just causes such angst as opposed to buying. Take Advanced Micro (AMD) . This one has wandered in the wilderness for months as Intel's (INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger talks a big game about ending the reign of upstart. It doesn't matter that CEO Lisa Su has a monster lead on Intel now. Pat loves to say that Intel's back and we want that. The fact is, though, that AMD is still the leader and Su is not going to fight back with words, she is going to fight back with chips.