101 X-tended Playlist: Billie Eilish, Declan McKenna, Nothing But Thieves, and More

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary, February, March, April, May, and June X-tended Playlist. Billie Eilish released another track off of her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, this week. The song, “NDA”, is the fifth release from the upcoming record. Singles “Your Power” and “Lost Cause” were dropped earlier this year, while “Therefore I Am” and “my future” came out in 2020.

