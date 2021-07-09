Cancel
The The's 2018 Comeback Concert Set For Album, Video and Film Release

antiMUSIC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe The's 2018 comeback concert will the focus of a new live album, film and book called "The Comeback Special" and the first single from the releases, "Sweet Bird Of Truth" is now available. The band took the stage at the Royal Albert Hall on June 5th, 2018 and performed...

www.antimusic.com

Newport, RIrimonthly.com

Q-and-A: Deer Tick on July Concerts, Newport Folk Fest Album Release and New Music

Things used to be wild, but it’s been an understandably quiet year and a half for the Providence-founded band Deer Tick. Members, including singer-songwriter John J. McCauley, guitarist Ian O’Neil, bassist Christopher Ryan and drummer Dennis Ryan have used the lockdown period to practice their skills as musicians, work on new music and find comfort from the chaos by performing just for themselves. The group is preparing to go on tour this fall with Delta Spirit, and they are giving locals a few opportunities to see them live with sold-out shows at the Ocean Mist on July 16 and 17 and a performance at the Newport Folk Festival on July 28. If you missed the chance to nab tickets, you can still snag a copy of their latest, limited edition live album, Live From Fort Adams, which is a recording from last year’s performance at the virtual Newport Folk Festival, or listen to their newly released song, “If She Could Only See Me Now.” Here’s an interview covering everything they have happening right now and into the fall.
Moviesbrooklynvegan.com

Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ tour getting documentary film (watch trailer)

Madonna's , where she did extended runs of shows at intimate venues in various cities, is getting its own documentary. MADAME X will premiere on ViacomCBS and MTV's streaming service, Paramount Plus, on Friday, October 8. It was directed by Portuguese photographer Ricardo Gomes, who has been traveling with Madonna throughout the tour, and you can watch a teaser below.
TV & Videoswbyz94.com

Amazon Studio releases trailer for Val Kilmer documentary ‘Val”

Amazon Prime Video shared a trailer for the new documentary ‘Val,” featuring actor Val Kilmer. You can take a look at the trailer – here. In the preview, Kilmer, 61, reflect on his “magical life” and career. The documentary features Kilmer’s home movies from throughout the decades, including footage from the sets of Top Gun and Batman Forever. In addition, Val features narration from Kilmer’s son, Jack Kilmer, and new interviews with Kilmer himself, who confirmed in 2017 that he was “healing” from a battle with throat cancer.
MoviesPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Black Crowes Release ‘Brothers of a Feather’ Reunion Concert Film

The Black Crowes have released Brothers of a Feather, a new movie documenting their 2020 reunion, on the Coda Collection, Amazon Prime's streaming video channel. The aptly titled Brothers of a Feather shares its title with the name of last year's acoustic trek, which saw brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting onstage for a series of intimate club dates.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SAXON's New Album Gets Official Release Date

British heavy metal legends SAXON will release their new album on February 4, 2022. The LP's arrival date was announced by SAXON singer Biff Byford in a video message earlier today. "I'm just about to sign off on the last mix from [producer] Andy Sneap, so it should be ready...
Los Angeles, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAWN FADES To Release 'Ode' Album In September; 'Taste' Music Video Available

While pandemic restrictions impacted every aspect of heavy music, Los Angeles, California post-metal purveyors DAWN FADES refused to be shaken by the uncertainty of the return of live stage shows and tapped deeper into their well of talent to create their next and perhaps most impressive offering yet. "Ode", the band's new seven-song crusher, is slated for release September 10, 2021 on Metal Assault Records. The official music video for the LP's lead single, "Taste", can be seen below.
MusicPunknews.org

Amyl and The Sniffers announce new album, release video

Amyl and The Sniffers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Comfort To Me and will be out September 10 via Rough Trade Records. The band have also released a music video for their new song "Guided By Angels". The video was shot and directed by John Angus Stewart. Amyl and The Sniffers released Amyl and the Sniffers in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
WorldNME

GOT7’s Youngjae says he plans to release a solo album this year

GOT7’s main vocalist Youngjae has revealed that he has plans to release an solo album this year. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, for the magazine’s 10th anniversary edition, the singer revealed that he has been hard at work on his solo album. The forthcoming record, will both mark his debut as a soloist as well as be his first release after leaving long-time agency JYP Entertainment earlier this year.
CelebritiesNME

Juice WRLD’s next posthumous album to be released as a trilogy

Juice WRLD‘s next posthumous album will be released in the form of a trilogy, it has been confirmed. The late rapper’s representatives confirmed the three-part release yesterday (July 8), before sharing a short trailer for the first instalment – titled ‘The Party Never Ends’. The 15-second teaser sees viewers being...
MusicantiMUSIC

Ben Kweller Premieres Video 'Just For Kids'

Indie singer-songwriter Ben Kweller has premiered the official music video for his latest new single, "Just For Kids," which was directed by Carrick Moore Gerety. Be had this to say about the track, "Never give up on love. I have a friend who found her soulmate when she was 50 years old! You never know when true love will find you...That's what 'Just For Kids' is all about."
Musicmetalinsider.net

Twelve Foot Ninja to release new album, book, and graphic novel in October; unveil “Start the Fire” video

On Friday (9th), Twelve Foot Ninja surprised us with a brand new single, “Start The Fire,” Now, the group has made a big immersive announcement. On October 15th, the band’s new album, Vengeance, will be released with an accompanying graphic novel titled Vengeance and a book titled, The Wyvern and The Wolf. For more information on the upcoming releases and pre-orders, go to this location. The band has unleashed a video for their new song, “Start the Fire,” to celebrate the Australian metal outfit’s upcoming release.
Musiciconvsicon.com

SPONGE Announce ‘Lavatorium’ Album, Release First Single & Video For “Stitch”

It’s been nearly 5 years since Detroit’s alternative rock superstars Sponge have released a full-length album of brand-new music. In the interim, the band – still led by singer/founder Vin Dombroski along with longtime guitarists Andy Patalan and Kyle Neely plus bassist Tim Patalan and drummer Jason Hartless – continued to hone their chops with multiple national and international tours. All of that hard work has most certainly paid off, just check out the lead-off track “Stitch” from the band’s new studio album Lavatorium.
Musicpremierguitar.com

Iron Maiden Drops First New Music in 6 Years

IRON MAIDEN today revealed their brand-new track, "The Writing On The Wall," with an eagerly anticipated global YouTube video premiere. The song was written by Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith & lead singer Bruce Dickinson, produced by Kevin Shirley and co-produced by Maiden bassist and founder-member Steve Harris. Bruce Dickinson initially...
WorldNME

NCT 127 to make comeback with a full album this September

South Korean boyband NCT 127 have announced plans to make their long-awaited comeback this September. During an online fan-meeting held yesterday (July 7), in celebration of the group’s fifth anniversary, the group shared that they would be returning with a full-length studio album this September, per Billboard. More details and a timeline for the release have yet to be unveil, but are expected in the coming months.
Musicwfav951.com

Damon Albarn Releases Title Track, Live Performance Video From Upcoming Album

“Polaris,” the lead track and accompanying live performance film from Damon Albarn‘s upcoming new album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, has been released. To accompany the song’s release, the first in a series of special, cinematic films entitled “Sublime Boulevards – Performance Films” launched yesterday (Tuesday, July 6th) on YouTube.

