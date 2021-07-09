The The's 2018 Comeback Concert Set For Album, Video and Film Release

Things used to be wild, but it’s been an understandably quiet year and a half for the Providence-founded band Deer Tick. Members, including singer-songwriter John J. McCauley, guitarist Ian O’Neil, bassist Christopher Ryan and drummer Dennis Ryan have used the lockdown period to practice their skills as musicians, work on new music and find comfort from the chaos by performing just for themselves. The group is preparing to go on tour this fall with Delta Spirit, and they are giving locals a few opportunities to see them live with sold-out shows at the Ocean Mist on July 16 and 17 and a performance at the Newport Folk Festival on July 28. If you missed the chance to nab tickets, you can still snag a copy of their latest, limited edition live album, Live From Fort Adams, which is a recording from last year’s performance at the virtual Newport Folk Festival, or listen to their newly released song, “If She Could Only See Me Now.” Here’s an interview covering everything they have happening right now and into the fall.