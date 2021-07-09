Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Deer Valley school district hiring bus drivers

yourvalley.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeer Valley Unified School District’s Transportation Team is hiring bus drivers for the upcoming school year. Stop by the Transportation Career Fair with interviews where interviews will take place on site from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, July 16 at 18360 N. 51st Ave., Glendale. Benefits include 24 paid holidays,...

www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Valley#Paid Holidays#Glendale More Information#Transportation Team#Arizona State Retirement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Education
Related
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County School District Tells Parents To Register For School Bus, Now

Facial Coverings Optional In Palm Beach County. Registration Is Not. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you don’t register your child to ride the school bus, your child will not be riding the school bus. That’s the message from the Palm Beach County School […] The article Palm Beach County School District Tells Parents To Register For School Bus, Now appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Lynchburg, VAWDBJ7.com

20 bus driver positions open at Lynchburg City Schools

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools says a large shortage of bus drivers is to blame for adjusting school start and end times. The district released the upcoming school day times for each level Tuesday. Those changes stem from a shortage of about 20 bus drivers. They say the...
Frisco, COSummit Daily News

School district hires new Frisco Elementary principal

The Summit School District has hired Todd Kirkendall to serve as the new principal of Frisco Elementary School. Kirkendall has 20 years of experience in education, according to the district. He comes to Summit County from the Academy School District in Colorado Springs, where he worked as a program lead and administrator of new opportunity programs. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Michigan University and a master’s in education from the University of Illinois.
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

City eyes bonus for school bus drivers to ease shortage

New and current Charlottesville school bus drivers could earn a $2,400 bonus under a plan presented to the City Council on Wednesday. The council will receive a more detailed presentation about the bonus, as well as other incentives, before voting on the $332,952 two-year pilot proposal at its July 19 meeting.
Savannah, GAUS News and World Report

Savannah Schools Lack Bus Drivers to Carry All Students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Coastal Georgia's largest school district is so short of bus drivers that it may not be able to transport all students in the coming school year. The Savannah-Chatham County school district said this week that it has only 217 bus drivers right now and that it needs 290 to 300 drivers to carry all the students who normally ride the bus.
Lansdale, PAwdac.com

Statewide Initiative To Get More PA School Bus Drivers

LANSDALE – Across the Keystone State, 88% of K-12 students from urban, rural and suburban communities begin and end their day on the school bus. But a shortage of drivers jeopardizes PA’s ability to get 1.5 million students back and forth safely to school, sporting events, and activities. In order to address the shortage, the PA School Bus Association has launched a statewide initiative aimed at raising public awareness of the school bus driver shortage as well as providing a number of resources that can be used to recruit new school bus drivers. At the heart of the campaign is a website – YouBehindTheWheel.com – featuring a job portal that connects interested individuals with driver openings in their backyards. Those who want to learn more about becoming a school bus driver are encouraged to visit the website.
Winterset, IAWinterset Madisonian

School board expresses need for bus drivers

The Winterset Community School District Board of Education discussed the need for school staff for the 2021-2022 school year as well as the potential changes to the district’s policies Monday, July 12, at the District Administration Office. Bus drivers Though local school buses will be back to full capacity following the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for drivers across Iowa remains. […]
Chesterfield County, VAWRIC TV

Chesterfield County Public Schools holding bus driver job fair

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is holding a bus driver job fair this Thursday. The school district is offering full and part-time positions with starting pay at $17.21 an hour. Those with experience could earn more, and those without experience will get paid to earn their commercial driver’s license.
Schuylkill County, PAbrctv13.com

Panther Valley School District Aims to Promote Literacy with New Book Buggy

A Schuylkill County school has a new way of getting books in the hands of kids and adults. Last night Panther Valley School District held a ribbon cutting at the intermediate school to unveil its new book buggy. The buggy will be stocked with books for both children and adults. In the future the book buggy will travel to the four boroughs in the district during the week to get families reading together.
Struthers, OH27 First News

Struthers schools hopes for more bus driver applications with job fair

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers City Schools held a bus driver job fair Wednesday. The event provided candidates the opportunity to submit applications as well as get information on the job. The school district has been struggling to fill these positions. Superintendent Pete Pirone said they have two to three...
Effort, PAwesb.com

School Bus Driver Recruitment Effort Underway

A campaign is underway to recruit new school bus drivers in Pennsylvania. In response to a shortage of drivers, the Pennsylvania School Bus Association has launched a website which features a job portal that connects interested individuals with driver openings. You can access the portal at YouBehindTheWheel.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy