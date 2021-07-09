Deer Valley school district hiring bus drivers

LANSDALE – Across the Keystone State, 88% of K-12 students from urban, rural and suburban communities begin and end their day on the school bus. But a shortage of drivers jeopardizes PA’s ability to get 1.5 million students back and forth safely to school, sporting events, and activities. In order to address the shortage, the PA School Bus Association has launched a statewide initiative aimed at raising public awareness of the school bus driver shortage as well as providing a number of resources that can be used to recruit new school bus drivers. At the heart of the campaign is a website – YouBehindTheWheel.com – featuring a job portal that connects interested individuals with driver openings in their backyards. Those who want to learn more about becoming a school bus driver are encouraged to visit the website.