5 Market-Beating Dividend ETFs of 1H2021

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,897,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 158,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 67,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter.