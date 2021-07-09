Wilson Grad Maya Bryson Reflects On Historic Year For Long Beach HS Seniors

When Wilson High senior Maya Bryson stepped to the microphone to deliver her commencement speech two weeks ago, she took a deep breath and looked out at her classmates, 864 of whom were set to graduate with her that night. In the 95 years since Wilson opened its doors–and the 136 years since the Long Beach Unified School District was founded–no graduating class had been through a year like the one Bryson and her classmates had just endured.