Chadwick Boseman Voiced T’Challa In Animated ‘What If?’ Series

When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August last year, everyone was well aware that the world had been robbed of a great actor, possibly one of the best given time. It seems that we could have already seen more of the Black Panther star if a planned sequel to the Russell Crowe noir thriller L.A. Confidential had gone ahead. A report by The Ringer has revealed that Boseman was set to appear in the movie, which would have seen him working again with Brian Helgeland, the director of the original movie who Boseman worked with on 42 back in 2013.