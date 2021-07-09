Cancel
Lake County, CA

Lake County Rodeo time: event returns this weekend gates open at 5 p.m.

By Submitted
Lake County Record Bee
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday and tomorrow at the fairgrounds in Lakeport, Rodeo gates open at 5 pm Friday and Saturday with youngsters having their chance at winning a silver buckle and $75 in cash. The first contest at 6 pm is the Cutest Cowpoke Competition open to boys and girls ages 3 to 8 years. There is no entry fee and there is no limit to how many children can enter. Winners, one boy and one girl will each be awarded a silver buckle and a cash prize of $75. Next will be the exciting Mutton Bustin competition with 10 youngsters ages 4 to 8 years, entered each evening. The winner each night will receive a silver buckle and a cash prize of $75.

