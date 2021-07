A U.S. Navy Sailor is identified as the man killed in an accident caused by Tropical Storm Elsa on Wednesday. Virginia native Deshawn Levon Johnson, 26, was killed when his car was struck by a falling tree knocked down by the storm. He was driving north on Roosevelt Boulevard in Ortega, north of Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville, when the accident occurred, according to a news release from the U.S. Navy.