People will engage their competitive side when the Door County Triathlon comes back this year, and you’re encouraged to help run the event. The triathlon that was called off last year is scheduled to be held on July 17th and 18th. The YMCA will be helping as usual for the event’s return. The YMCA fields over one hundred volunteers yearly, and while they have a good start, they’re looking for more help on July 18th. Annual Campaign Director at the Door County YMCA Alyssa Dantoin points out that volunteers often don’t have to go far from home to serve.