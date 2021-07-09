Cancel
Music

Rolling Stones Share Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video

antiMUSIC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of their 1969 classic, "Midnight Rambler" from the expanded reissue of their 2006 concert film, "A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach," in sync with its release on July 9. The project captures the band's performance before 1.5 million fans at the iconic...

The Rolling Stones/A Bigger Bang – Live on Copacabana Beach/Universal. Granted, the release of a new archival live album from the Rolling Stones isn’t the major milestone event it once was. After all, there have been several in recent years, all of which have documented some significant juncture in the band’s performing career, be it in Havana, Hyde Park or, on occasion, a pre-intimate locale. This latest arrival is no different, two CDs and a Blu-Ray which capture a free concert performed for an estimated million and a half people on Copacabana Beach, adjacent to Rio de Janeiro. Part of the 2006 “Bigger Bang” tour—at that time the largest grossing outing in history with a reported windfall of $558 million—it apparently dazzled the band itself, as Paul Sexton’s liner notes attest. It was, by any definition, epic.

