City of West Palm Beach, Partners Celebrate Opening of The Village – Phase 1

Representatives from the City of West Palm Beach, Southeast Behavioral Health Network and Community Partners of South Florida cut a ceremonial ribbon to celebrate The Village.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (July 9, 2021) – The City of West Palm Beach, Southeast Behavioral Health Network and Community Partners of South Florida celebrated the official opening of the first phase of their collaborative project, The Village.

Located at 1004 13th Street, this 20-unit supportive housing complex will provide individuals, who are at risk of homelessness, with independent, affordable housing, behavioral health services, and additional needs.

Residents of The Village will have 24/7 access to a multidisciplinary care team consisting of case managers, therapists and community services to empower them to live independently.

The second phase of the project, which is expected to be complete by Fall 2021, will include the addition of a renovated multipurpose center that will house additional services, such as a peer support program.

The City of West Palm Beach will be providing up to $100,000 in rental assistance in support of some of the project’s new residents.

The Village is in line with West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James’ vision of making West Palm Beach a community of opportunity for all, a place where anyone can realize their dreams, including the dream of stable housing, in our city.

The project also advances Mayor James’ signature affordable housing initiative, ‘500 in 3,’ which aims to break ground on or unveil at least 500 new units of affordable housing within three years. With the activation of The Village’s 20 new units, 338-units have been added to the city’s housing stock in two years. 67% of the ‘500 in 3’ goal has been achieved.

“The Village will help many in our community realize their dream of housing, independence and stability,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “I am beyond grateful to our partners, Southeast Behavioral Health Network and Community Partners of South Florida, for their collaboration. Working together, we will be making a difference in the lives of our residents through The Village.”

Following the 2019 closure of a large behavioral health center, the city’s Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) has teamed up with local agencies to provide critical resources for individuals facing homelessness and/or behavioral health challenges.

To learn more about the city’s HCD, please visit www.wpb.org/hcd or call (561) 822-1250 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

###