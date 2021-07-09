Beirut, Lebanon, Struggling Through Economic Turmoil And Port Explosion

Cancel
Lebanon has suffered a lot in the past year. The pandemic, yes, but also a calamitous economic meltdown and an explosion at a Beirut port that destroyed entire swathes of the capital city. Now the country is on its knees. Public services have broken down and there are shortages of...

Middle East
CNN

Lebanon's Gordian knot could strangle it

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) — "Lebanon moves into greater danger." "Persevering in destroying Lebanon." "Arab and international community fear chaos." These were the headlines splashed across the front pages of Lebanon's major newspapers Friday, a day after Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri -- a previous holder of the office -- abandoned his bid to form the crisis-ridden country's next government.
Middle East

Lebanon leader vows no immunity in port blast

BEIRUT -- Lebanon's president said Wednesday that there would be no political cover for anyone implicated in last year's explosion at the Beirut port, speaking a day after protests flared over the handling of the investigation. The blast on Aug. 4 was caused by the ignition of hundreds of tons...
World
AFP

US calls resignation of Lebanon PM-designate 'disappointing'

The United States said Thursday's resignation of Saad Hariri as Lebanon's prime minister-designate was disappointing. "It is critical that a government committed and able to implement priority reforms be formed now," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after Hariri abandoned his efforts to form a government nine months after accepting the challenge. The country is deep in crisis and international donors remain adamant that a government must be established before they can provide funding. But political squabbling has repeatedly stymied such efforts and sent the currency to unprecedented lows that leave imported medicine and fuel increasingly unaffordable.
Middle East

Lebanon's president says no one is protected in port probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president said Wednesday there would be no political cover for anyone implicated in last year’s massive explosion at the Beirut port, speaking a day after protests erupted over the handling of the investigation. The blast on Aug. 4 was caused by the ignition of hundreds of...
Middle East

EU prepares sanctions against Lebanon leaders a year after Beirut blast

As the first anniversary of the deadly Beirut explosion approaches, the European Union said on Monday it hopes to develop the legal framework for sanctions targeting Lebanese leaders. More than 11 months since Lebanon’s government resigned in response to the blast on 4 August 2020, the country is still headed...
Accidents

Explosion, fire hit ship in Dubai port

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Firefighting boats Thursday poured cascades of water on a container ship that went up in a fiery explosion at Dubai’s main port the previous night, rocking the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by The...
Middle East
CBS News

WorldView: Explosion shakes Dubai port; Lebanon faces economic crisis

In today's global headlines, an explosion shakes one of the largest ports in the world. Lebanon may be on the brink of a social and economic collapse. The formerly stuck ship Ever Given heads out of Suez Canal. And court hearings resume for pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio joins CBSN AM with a roundup.
Middle East

French envoy slams Lebanon PM for shifting blame on economic collapse

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The French ambassador rebuked Lebanon’s prime minister for saying the country was under siege and blamed years of “mismanagement and inactivity” by Lebanese leaders for its economic collapse. The World Bank has called Lebanon’s crisis one of the worst depressions of modern history. The currency has lost...
Middle East

Yield estimation of the 2020 Beirut explosion using open access waveform and remote sensing data

We report on a multi-technique analysis using publicly available data for investigating the huge, accidental explosion that struck the city of Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4, 2020. Its devastating shock wave led to thousands of injured with more than two hundred fatalities and caused immense damage to buildings and infrastructure. Our combined analysis of seismological, hydroacoustic, infrasonic and radar remote sensing data allows us to characterize the source as well as to estimate the explosive yield. The latter is determined within 0.13 to 2 kt TNT (kilotons of trinitrotoluene). This range is plausible given the reported 2.75 kt of ammonium nitrate as explosive source. As there are strict limitations for an on-site analysis of this catastrophic explosion, our presented approach based on data from open accessible global station networks and satellite missions is of high scientific and social relevance that furthermore is transferable to other explosions.
World

Major Explosion at Dubai’s Jabal Ali Port

A major explosion at the Dubai Port of Jabal Ali drew firefighters and other emergency response personnel racing to the site, a central location for docking by oil tankers in the region. Witnesses said that buildings across the commercial hub of the UAE were rocked by the blast. The Dubai...
Middle East
CNN

Lebanon is days away from a 'social explosion,' prime minister warns

Beirut — Lebanon is days away from a "social explosion" as the country's economic disaster worsens, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a meeting with ambassadors and diplomats on Tuesday, the state news agency NNA reported. "Lebanon is a few days away from the social explosion. The Lebanese are...
Beauty & Fashion

‘Our future is in Beirut’ – the designers helping to rebuild Lebanon

“I will start healing the day my city starts healing,” says Rabih Kayrouz, his eyes wandering over the iridescent Mediterranean. The Lebanese fashion designer was in his atelier in the neighbourhood of Gemmayze, a mile away from the Port of Beirut, when an explosion tore through the city on 4 August last year. Caused by the ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which had been improperly stored there since 2013, the blast destroyed much in its path. Within a split second, the business that Kayrouz had been growing over the past 20 years was devastated; he was also severely wounded. For someone like Kayrouz, who is so entrenched in this city, it’s clear that it will take much longer to start recovering from the trauma. But despite everything, the designer’s atelier – where he now stands – has been rebuilt, and he has created temporary solutions for the Lebanese arm of his business.
Accidents

Fire, explosion rip through Lebanon recycling facility on July 4th

A fire destroyed a recycling facility in Lebanon on July Fourth. George Beard captured the moment an explosion ripped through the building. You can watch that above. Crews worked through Sunday night and all day Monday as the fire continued to burn at Consolidated Scrap Resources. Firefighters put flame retardant...
Advocacy

Women face sanitary pad shortage as Lebanon’s economic crisis worsens

With prices soaring in crisis-hit Lebanon, Sherine can no longer afford sanitary pads in light of Lebanon's worst financial crisis in decades. With more than half of the population living below the poverty line, this has triggered for a desperate hunt for affordable alternatives. Every month, she is forced to...

