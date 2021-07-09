Win It! An ESPYS Prize Pack
You, too, can be a star! Win one of the prize packs below produced by Backstage Creations and given to your favorite athletes at the ESPYS. Be sure to tune in to the show on Saturday, July 10, at 8 p.m. on ABC!
Prize 1:
- Alton E. Pete Enterprises LLC — In this incredible book, Alton E. Pete, U.S. Army Retired, raises awareness of a number of imperative topics people are facing today to encourage individuals to get back on track, and to believe in the values of and in the importance of life itself.
- Attitude Is Free — Motivational athleisure brand, Attitude Is Free. Prize includes an Alex Smith T-shirt.
- Calm — Annual premium subscription to Calm, the leading mental wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better, and live a happier, healthier life.
- FlexIt — Get your sweat on with four free FlexIt Virtual Personal Training sessions, plus a FlexIt hat to rock while you’re doing it.
- Flora CBD — Flora’s CBD cream is for sports-related stiffness and physical discomfort associated with muscles and joints. Prize includes a promotional or beauty item.
- Genusee — Genusee eyewear is made in Flint, Michigan, from recycled plastic water bottles as a result of the Flint Water Crisis, creates jobs locally in the community for the structurally unemployable, and gives 1% back to the Flint Kids Fund.
Prize 2
- Chuckit! — Make Fetch Happen® with the Chuckit! Fetch & Fold Launcher, designed for maximum convenience to take the game of fetch anywhere with your pet.
- Grindstone Universal — Big face men's crewneck sweatshirt — crewneck heavy fleece sweatshirt with a chenille logo, zippered pockets, and thumb holes at the cuff.
- Kailo Pain Patch — Kailo is a nanotechnology-formulated, topical, analgesic pain-relieving patch that offers novel treatment for pain severity and interference that has helped more than 1 million people around the world with pain management, with one Kailo Pain Patch sold every two minutes.
- Molson Coors Beverage Company — Blue Moon LightSky T-Shirt.
- Pure Relief — Pure Relief’s Rapid Cooling CBD Roll-On, made with a natural blend of soothing herbal ingredients, including full-spectrum hemp, targets affected areas by penetrating the skin deeply and delivering the potent benefits of CBD to support muscles and joints in a completely natural way. Prize includes a promotional or beauty item.
- RareLumiere™ — RareLumiere, luxury candles that take you to the world’s most beautiful destinations.
- The Levy group — Spyder swim trunks with various pocket treatments and Nautica swim suits. Prize includes one apparel item per brand.
Prize 3
- Stanley Brand — The Stanley 20oz IceFlow™ Flip Straw Tumbler helps you hydrate — whether it’s during training, on game day, or on the go, and the double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your favorite beverage cold all day long (seven hours cold, 35 hours iced)!
- Tateossian — Double wrap bracelet with black leather and carbon fiber.
- The Original Stretchlace — The Original Stretchlace are stretchy shoelaces that turn every shoe into a slip-on!
- Thera Cane — Therapeutic Massager that applies pressure to treat sore muscles.
- Tiber River — Our fan-favorite spray contains peppermint and lime essential oils that help neutralize odors for all that stinky sports and gym equipment!
- Vince Camuto Fragrances — Vince Camuto Terra Extreme Eau de Parfum Spray for Men.
Prize 4
- LISTEN Street Art — Original Street Art limited edition HOPE Teddy series of 60 hand-painted pieces signed by LISTEN.
- G12 Generation — G12 Generation’s Handcrafted Organic Lip Balm provides the ultimate hydration when peak performance is the goal — because what you put in and on your body can be the difference that elevates you to the top of your game. Ditch the Toxins.
- Soori Bali — Soori Bali offers elegant, contemporary villas set between the infinite ocean and the soothing green of the rice fields. Prize includes hour glass.
- Tru Niagen® — Tru Niagen® is a revolutionary micronutrient backed by Nobel Prize winners and researched by the world’s leading scientific institutions to help you age better by activating youthful metabolism deep in your cells. Prize includes a hat.
Giveaway ends on July 23, 2021.
