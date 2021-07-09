Win It! An ESPYS Prize Pack

The 2021 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival is coming up fast!. This delicious festival begins in EPCOT on July 15th! There are a lot of different strategies to tackling the festival, like trying to eat one thing at every booth, trying different drinks from around the world, or finding all the cheesiest dishes you can! The last one is actually an official thing — it’s called Emile’s Fromage Montage, and it’s back at the Festival this year. And now Disney has announced the menu for this tasty cheese crawl!