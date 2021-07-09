Cancel
‘Ride The Eagle’ Trailer: Jake Johnson’s Pandemic Project Co-Stars Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons & More

By Brynne Ramella
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us spent the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic binge-watching Netflix and eating too much junk food. Jake Johnson spent it writing and starring in a movie with two Oscar-winning actors. As he told EW, he simply missed working with his friends, so he found a safe way to do so by making this heartfelt indie comedy. With its first trailer, “Ride the Eagle,” will finally see the light of day.

