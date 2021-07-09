‘Ride The Eagle’ Trailer: Jake Johnson’s Pandemic Project Co-Stars Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons & More

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Indiana Jones 5, John Wick Chapter 4, and the next Star Trek. Harrison Ford is now filming (after injuring his shoulder during rehearsals) the fifth Indiana Jones (the full title of which hasn’t been announced yet) with director James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari), but we haven’t really heard much about most of the film’s cast, except for Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (whose 1960s-style costume was revealed online this week). The same is true for the latest star to join Indiana Jones 5 (7/29/2022), which is Antonio Banderas, whose role in the film we also know pretty much nothing about. Nevertheless, the Indy 5 cast is shaping up to be an impressive one, so here’s to hoping the end result is worth the wait.