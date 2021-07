A Killeen woman was reindicted this week on more charges related to the death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen last year. Cecily Aguilar, 23, initially was indicted on July 14, 2020, on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two counts of tampering with evidence. Nearly a year later, in a superseding indictment on Tuesday a federal grand jury indicted Aguilar on 11 counts: Conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings (count 1); tampering with documents or proceedings (counts 2 and 3); accessory after the fact (counts 4, 5 and 6); destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation (count 7); and false statement or representation (counts 8, 9, 10 and 11).