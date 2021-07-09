Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Hungary given two-game stadium ban for alleged homophobic chanting

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YcC6U_0asIZ8B700
The Hungarian Football Federation has also been fined 100,000 euros and ordered to display a banner with the wording ``#EqualGame'' and the UEFA logo on it. (PA Archive)

UEFA has ordered Hungary to play two matches behind closed doors following “discriminatory behaviour” by supporters at Euro 2020.

Incidents of homophobic chanting were alleged to have occurred during the three Group F games against Portugal, France and Germany, prompting the governing body to investigate.

The Hungarian FA has now been told it must play two UEFA fixtures in an empty stadium, with a third such match being suspended for a probationary period of two years. The decision does not apply to European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which take place under FIFA’s jurisdiction.

The Hungarian Football Federation has also been fined 100,000 euros and ordered to display a banner with the wording “#EqualGame” and the UEFA logo on it.

Hungary played two of their group games in the country’s capital city Budapest, before UEFA declined a request to illuminate Munich’s Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the match against Germany on the grounds of the gesture having political context.

European football’s governing body said it received the request from the mayor of the German city, Dieter Reiter. UEFA said that the mayor’s reason for the request was a response to legislation passed in Hungary banning gay people from appearing in school educational materials or programmes for under-18s.

On that basis, UEFA said it could not grant the request and proposed alternative dates for the stadium to be lit up in rainbow colours. Reiter later called the ruling “shameful”.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group F#The Hungarian Fa#European#Equalgame#Allianz Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Portugal
News Break
FIFA
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Bid for quick decision on whether UEFA broke EU law over Super League rejected

A request for a quick decision on whether UEFA’s blocking of the Super League breached European competition law has been rejected, the PA news agency understands. A Madrid court had asked the European Court of Justice to consider whether UEFA had broken EU law by first trying to thwart the breakaway league’s formation, and then by opening disciplinary proceedings against three of its founder members – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Wolves bring in goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos

Wolves have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos on a five-year deal. The 28-year-old’s arrival comes after the departure from Molineux of fellow Portuguese shot-stopper Rui Patricio, who completed a move to Roma on Tuesday. Sa has played for Olympiacos for the last three seasons, making 124...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Arsenal send William Saliba to Marseille on loan

Arsenal defender William Saliba will spend the upcoming season on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille. The 20-year-old centre-back joined the Gunners from St Etienne in 2019 for a reported £27million but has yet to make his first-team debut. He was loaned back to St Etienne for the 2019-20 campaign...
FIFAPublic Radio International PRI

Mexico women’s soccer team may pay price for anti-gay chant at men’s games

Mexico’s soccer federation is considering having its senior women’s national team serve part of a punishment from FIFA for supporters yelling a homophobic slur during men’s matches. As The World’s Jorge Valencia reports from Mexico City, officials say they’d be following FIFA’s orders, but they'd also be following a long tradition of neglecting women's sports.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Fashion Sakala checks in at Rangers amid Joey Veerman links

Summer signing Fashion Sakala arrived at Rangers as the Ibrox club were linked with another move. Sakala checked in at the club’s training ground after completing his move from Belgian side Oostende. The Zambian forward hit 16 goals last season and turned down offers from clubs in England, Spain and...
Los Angeles, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Soccer: No homophobic chant as Mexico defeat Nigeria at Coliseum

Moments before the Mexican and Nigerian men’s national soccer teams kicked off an exhibition match at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night, Hector Herrera stood with his teammates at the center circle to offer one more reminder. An announced crowd of 53,258, the vast majority of patrons clad...
UEFAESPN

Hungary to play games without fans for discriminatory fan behaviour - UEFA

Hungary have been ordered to play their next two UEFA competition games behind closed doors after they were sanctioned for discriminatory behaviour by fans during European Championship matches in Budapest, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Friday. The incidents occurred during Hungary's group stage matches against Portugal, France and...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bundesliga clubs given green light for fans to return to stadiums

Borussia Dortmund fans can look forward to a maximum of 25,000 spectators being allowed back in the stadium when the 2021/22 Bundesliga season kicks off. Bundesliga fans look set to once again have the opportunity to enjoy watching their teams play from within their respective stadiums on August 13th as the new season kicks off. Clubs have been given the green light from politicians to welcome fans back to stadiums, albeit with some restrictions.
UEFAJanesville Gazette

European soccer’s governing body punishes Hungary over fans’ homophobic, racist behavior: 3 games behind closed doors, $118,000 fine

European soccer’s governing body has ordered the Hungarian Football Federation to play its next three home matches “behind closed doors” over recent homophobic and racist behavior by its fans. On Friday afternoon, UEFA’s Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body announced in a statement that it had concluded investigations on allegations of...
SocietyWorld Soccer Talk

Racist abusers to be banned from football stadiums: UK PM

London (AFP) – Laws banning football hooligans in England from attending matches will be extended to target those responsible for racially abusing players on social media, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. The proposed change to football banning orders follows a deluge of abuse being directed at several black...
SoccerThe Independent

Arjen Robben reluctantly retires for second time

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has reluctantly retired for a second time. The 37-year-old originally called time on his professional career in 2019 before he made a surprise return to the game last summer to play for boyhood club Groningen. An injury-hit campaign saw Robben only able...
SocietyThe Independent

Ollie Robinson given ban over historical tweets but free to return to playing

England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson is free to resume playing cricket after being deemed to have served his suspension following an investigation into historical racist and sexist tweets. The Cricket Discipline Commission announced he has been handed an eight-match ban, five of which are suspended for two years, for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy