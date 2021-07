Examining the Red Sox trade options with J.D. Martinez. The Boston Red Sox in the 2022 season will take a salary cap hit of $22 million for a Designated Hitter. J.D. Martinez will be on the last season of his five-year deal with the Red Sox that has seen the right-handed slugger be one of the best at this particular specialty. Is it a luxury the team is willing to absorb for another season? This is clearly never too early to discuss the team’s future article.