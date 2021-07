WICHITA, Kan. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Leading Wichita injury law firm Patterson Legal Group, L.C. announces a recent amendment to its original individual petition filed against Tanganyika Wildlife Park LLC (TWP) to now include one consolidated petition listing 47 parties (Case Number: 2021-CV-001071-TP). This amended action filed in Sedgwick County District Court on behalf of these injured parties alleges that TWP failed to maintain proper sanitary conditions that resulted in guests at Tanganyika Falls Splash Park being exposed to a dangerous pathogen. Further, TWP allegedly did not warn guests once they knew, or should have known, about the disease outbreak.