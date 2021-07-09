Cancel
And the band plays on

geneseorepublic.com
 8 days ago

Arcata, CAmadriverunion.com

The Crab Grass Band is back!

ARCATA– For many fans it is just not a ball game without the Crab Grass Band. The 40-plus band members can play over 120 songs and they play them with gusto. Band members are local musicians of all ages who play for the love of the Crabs. And they sing as well.
Park Rapids, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Pat Lenertz Band to play at next 2nd Street Stage

The Pat Lenertz Band of Fargo-Moorhead returns to 2nd Street Stage on Thursday, July 8. Drawing on their love for Americana and roots musicians like Willie Nelson, Wilson Pickett, Bill Withers, John Prine and Bob Dylan, the band plays all things roots and rockin’. Along with Lenertz, band members include...
Penn Yan, NYFinger Lakes Times

Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band to play Penn Yan

PENN YAN — The Yates Concert Series will hold its third performance on the Courthouse Lawn at 6:30 p.m. tonight(July 7). While the concert is free, yellow buckets will be passed around for freewill donations. The Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band will perform. The band is made up of...
Racine, WIKenosha News.com

Racine Concert Band playing July 4 program

The Racine Concert Band begins its 99th season of free concerts on Sunday (July 4) at the Racine Zoo. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Mark Eichner, the band’s music director since 2002, will conduct a program of patriotic music. Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 49 years, is...
Petersham, MAAthol Daily News

Brass Band to perform Sunday

PETERSHAM — The Petersham Brass Band is excited to announce its return to the Bandstand for summer concerts after the COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 concert season. The band will begin its 2021 season on Sunday, July 11, at 7 p.m. on Petersham Common. Other concert dates will include July 18, July 25 and Aug. 1. The Band will also perform on Sunday, Sept. 5. All concerts will be held rain or shine as the band will move into the Town Hall in the event of inclement weather.
Musichooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Robert Cray Band to play at Alys Stephens Center this fall

UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center has announced the second artist for its 25th anniversary season, the Robert Cray Band. Cray will perform new songs and some of his classic hits at the ASC on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. There will also be a look into the history of blues music by a blues expert during a free pre-show talk at 6:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs, COColorado College News

Forming a Band on the Block Plan

In Colorado College’s American Folk Music class, co-taught by Keith Reed and Stephanie Doktor, students get to experience what it’s like to be in a band, practicing regularly in preparation for a final performance at the end of a block. Follow one band’s story in this video directed, filmed, and edited by Matt Nesselrodt ’23. In the course of three-and-a-half-weeks, the band “The Adventure Straps” came together, selected their songs, practiced working together, and performed in concert at the end of Block 7.
Musicthesandpaper.net

Tommy Allen Band

STYLE: Covers of classic rock, jam, R&B and soul. LINEUP: Tommy Allen Jr., vocals, cajon drum; Tom Vezos, guitar; Ray Waller, bass. INSIDE TRACK: The eponymous band played in the area decades ago with Tommy Allen Sr. at the helm. The new generation picked up the baton (and the name). Occasionally they resurrect an old sign that had belonged to the original TAB.
Cincinnati, OHcreativeloafing.com

Larry Griffith Band

Larry Griffith was brought up in the inner city of Cincinnati, Ohio by a single parent along with nine other siblings. The dilapidated three tiered tenement literally shook with the radio and vinyl record sounds of everything from blues, gospel, and soul, to jazz. It was in this fertile, eclectic musical environment that 9 year old Larry first picked up a pen and copied the lyrics of Willie Dixon, Bob Dylan, Laura Nero, Billy Strayhorn and countless others. Larry marveled at these wonderful storytellers and it eventually led him to write his own stories.
Negaunee, MIMining Journal

Negaunee City Band to perform

NEGAUNEE — Negaunee City Band Director Brandon Nelson has announced the program for this week’s Negaunee City Band concert. This free concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Outdoor Performing Arts Center at the east end of Iron Street. Several of the numbers have been described as “explosive”:...
Musiclexingtonleader.com

Summer Band Schedule

The schedule for summer band has been released. Friday, July 16, will be Parent/Student Business Night (6-8p). On Monday and Tuesday, July 1...
Musicnorthernexpress.com

Drew Hale Band

In 2016 Drew won the national Country Showdown competition held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, earning him the title Best New Act in Country Music, as well as the $100,000 cash prize. The Drew Hale Band has shared stages & played festivals with some of Nashville’s biggest recording artists, including Tim McGraw, Frankie Ballard, Dierks Bentley, Canaan Smith, Trace Adkins, Toby Keith & many others. Enjoy an eclectic show that delivers a combination of originals & covers that bridge the gap between country, roots rock & blues.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Rose City Band :: Transmissions

It’s a bonus episode for you as we head into the weekend. Today on the show we’re joined by Ripley Johnson of Moon Duo, Wooden Shjips, and most recently, Rose City Band. Reviewing the latter’s excellent Earth Trip, an album of rural psychedelia, Aquarium Drunkard’s Tyler Wilcox praised Johnson’s zoned out guitar work, noting that his guitar “solos are always on point, often drifting into Garcia-like zones without ever slipping into pointless idolatry. He’s developed into a guitarist who rarely takes a wrong step, minimal, moody, and lovely.” Johnson joined us for a conversation about coming up in the punk and counter culture scene, his multiple bands, the influence of the Dead, and “the ultimate rock & roll statement” of ? and the Mysterians’ “96 Tears.”
Grand Rapids, OHsent-trib.com

Classic country band plays by the river

GRAND RAPIDS — The second program of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series will be presented by East of Cheyenne on July 18 at 4 p.m. The programs are held in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street and are sponsored by the Historical Society of Grand Rapids. Wood County Health Department coronavirus guidelines will be followed.
Walla Walla, WAEast Oregonian

Portland band to play concert at Power House Theatre

WALLA WALLA — A Portland-based band that was invited to perform on America’s Got Talent will play at the Gesa Power House Theatre. The We Three concert is Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Reserved seating tickets ($40) are available at www.phtww.org or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. We Three last performed to a sold-out audience at Gesa Power House Theatre in 2019.
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Local variety band to play Party in the Park

Headlining Oelwein’s Party in the Park Thursday evening will be Independence-area variety band Flatland Ridge, featuring more than 80 years of combined musical performance experience. They are booked to play 5-8 p.m. at Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles St. The Oelwein Fire Department will have water activities for the kids,...
Saint Johnsbury, VTCaledonian Record-News

Chad Hollister Band Plays Sunday at Dog Mtn.

ST. JOHNSBURY — After a season opener beneath blue skies, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury is back in full swing at Dog Mountain. There have been a couple of minor changes to the free concert series, now in its third year: a couple of Saturday dates have been added, including two downtown shows, and the concerts begin at 5 p.m. instead of 4, with no opening act.

