And the band plays on

View more in
Music
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Arcata, CA|madriverunion.com
The Crab Grass Band is back!
ARCATA– For many fans it is just not a ball game without the Crab Grass Band. The 40-plus band members can play over 120 songs and they play them with gusto. Band members are local musicians of all ages who play for the love of the Crabs. And they sing as well.
Park Rapids, MN|Park Rapids Enterprise
Pat Lenertz Band to play at next 2nd Street Stage
The Pat Lenertz Band of Fargo-Moorhead returns to 2nd Street Stage on Thursday, July 8. Drawing on their love for Americana and roots musicians like Willie Nelson, Wilson Pickett, Bill Withers, John Prine and Bob Dylan, the band plays all things roots and rockin’. Along with Lenertz, band members include...
Penn Yan, NY|Finger Lakes Times
Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band to play Penn Yan
PENN YAN — The Yates Concert Series will hold its third performance on the Courthouse Lawn at 6:30 p.m. tonight(July 7). While the concert is free, yellow buckets will be passed around for freewill donations. The Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band will perform. The band is made up of...
Racine, WI|Kenosha News.com
Racine Concert Band playing July 4 program
The Racine Concert Band begins its 99th season of free concerts on Sunday (July 4) at the Racine Zoo. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Mark Eichner, the band’s music director since 2002, will conduct a program of patriotic music. Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 49 years, is...
Howell, MI|Posted byWKMI
Bob Seger Tribute Band To Play Howell ‘Concert At The Courthouse’
It's only July, and already this summer we have had the opportunity to enjoy some great outdoor concerts. From Ironsnake at the annual Swartz Creek Hometown Days, to Frame 42 at the Lapeer Summer Concert Series, the free local shows have been awesome. I was not aware until today, that...
Petersham, MA|Athol Daily News
Brass Band to perform Sunday
PETERSHAM — The Petersham Brass Band is excited to announce its return to the Bandstand for summer concerts after the COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 concert season. The band will begin its 2021 season on Sunday, July 11, at 7 p.m. on Petersham Common. Other concert dates will include July 18, July 25 and Aug. 1. The Band will also perform on Sunday, Sept. 5. All concerts will be held rain or shine as the band will move into the Town Hall in the event of inclement weather.
Music|hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Robert Cray Band to play at Alys Stephens Center this fall
UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center has announced the second artist for its 25th anniversary season, the Robert Cray Band. Cray will perform new songs and some of his classic hits at the ASC on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. There will also be a look into the history of blues music by a blues expert during a free pre-show talk at 6:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs, CO|Colorado College News
Forming a Band on the Block Plan
In Colorado College’s American Folk Music class, co-taught by Keith Reed and Stephanie Doktor, students get to experience what it’s like to be in a band, practicing regularly in preparation for a final performance at the end of a block. Follow one band’s story in this video directed, filmed, and edited by Matt Nesselrodt ’23. In the course of three-and-a-half-weeks, the band “The Adventure Straps” came together, selected their songs, practiced working together, and performed in concert at the end of Block 7.
Music|thesandpaper.net
Tommy Allen Band
STYLE: Covers of classic rock, jam, R&B and soul. LINEUP: Tommy Allen Jr., vocals, cajon drum; Tom Vezos, guitar; Ray Waller, bass. INSIDE TRACK: The eponymous band played in the area decades ago with Tommy Allen Sr. at the helm. The new generation picked up the baton (and the name). Occasionally they resurrect an old sign that had belonged to the original TAB.
Cincinnati, OH|creativeloafing.com
Larry Griffith Band
Larry Griffith was brought up in the inner city of Cincinnati, Ohio by a single parent along with nine other siblings. The dilapidated three tiered tenement literally shook with the radio and vinyl record sounds of everything from blues, gospel, and soul, to jazz. It was in this fertile, eclectic musical environment that 9 year old Larry first picked up a pen and copied the lyrics of Willie Dixon, Bob Dylan, Laura Nero, Billy Strayhorn and countless others. Larry marveled at these wonderful storytellers and it eventually led him to write his own stories.
North Platte, NE|Posted byNorth Platte Post
North Platte Municipal Band to play concert at Fox Theatre
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-As the North Platte Community Playhouse gears up for their first full season of shows since COVID, things will get kicked off with a band concert. The North Platte Municipal Band will host a concert at the venue on July 25, at 2:00 p.m. Organizers say the band...
Negaunee, MI|Mining Journal
Negaunee City Band to perform
NEGAUNEE — Negaunee City Band Director Brandon Nelson has announced the program for this week’s Negaunee City Band concert. This free concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Outdoor Performing Arts Center at the east end of Iron Street. Several of the numbers have been described as “explosive”:...
Music|lexingtonleader.com
Summer Band Schedule
The schedule for summer band has been released. Friday, July 16, will be Parent/Student Business Night (6-8p). On Monday and Tuesday, July 1...
Music|northernexpress.com
Drew Hale Band
In 2016 Drew won the national Country Showdown competition held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, earning him the title Best New Act in Country Music, as well as the $100,000 cash prize. The Drew Hale Band has shared stages & played festivals with some of Nashville’s biggest recording artists, including Tim McGraw, Frankie Ballard, Dierks Bentley, Canaan Smith, Trace Adkins, Toby Keith & many others. Enjoy an eclectic show that delivers a combination of originals & covers that bridge the gap between country, roots rock & blues.
Music|aquariumdrunkard.com
Rose City Band :: Transmissions
It’s a bonus episode for you as we head into the weekend. Today on the show we’re joined by Ripley Johnson of Moon Duo, Wooden Shjips, and most recently, Rose City Band. Reviewing the latter’s excellent Earth Trip, an album of rural psychedelia, Aquarium Drunkard’s Tyler Wilcox praised Johnson’s zoned out guitar work, noting that his guitar “solos are always on point, often drifting into Garcia-like zones without ever slipping into pointless idolatry. He’s developed into a guitarist who rarely takes a wrong step, minimal, moody, and lovely.” Johnson joined us for a conversation about coming up in the punk and counter culture scene, his multiple bands, the influence of the Dead, and “the ultimate rock & roll statement” of ? and the Mysterians’ “96 Tears.”
Adrian, MI|wlen.com
Adrian City Band Plays Memorable Children’s Tunes at Outdoor Concert Thursday Night
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Band performed for well over 100 people at the Farmers Market Pavilion Thursday night… playing familiar tunes for kids of all ages. After the concert, WLEN News spoke with Band Director Brian Gorski about playing in front of a live audience…. Gorski talked about...
Grand Rapids, OH|sent-trib.com
Classic country band plays by the river
GRAND RAPIDS — The second program of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series will be presented by East of Cheyenne on July 18 at 4 p.m. The programs are held in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street and are sponsored by the Historical Society of Grand Rapids. Wood County Health Department coronavirus guidelines will be followed.
Walla Walla, WA|East Oregonian
Portland band to play concert at Power House Theatre
WALLA WALLA — A Portland-based band that was invited to perform on America’s Got Talent will play at the Gesa Power House Theatre. The We Three concert is Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Reserved seating tickets ($40) are available at www.phtww.org or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. We Three last performed to a sold-out audience at Gesa Power House Theatre in 2019.
Oelwein, IA|Cedar Valley Daily Times
Local variety band to play Party in the Park
Headlining Oelwein’s Party in the Park Thursday evening will be Independence-area variety band Flatland Ridge, featuring more than 80 years of combined musical performance experience. They are booked to play 5-8 p.m. at Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles St. The Oelwein Fire Department will have water activities for the kids,...
Saint Johnsbury, VT|Caledonian Record-News
Chad Hollister Band Plays Sunday at Dog Mtn.
ST. JOHNSBURY — After a season opener beneath blue skies, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury is back in full swing at Dog Mountain. There have been a couple of minor changes to the free concert series, now in its third year: a couple of Saturday dates have been added, including two downtown shows, and the concerts begin at 5 p.m. instead of 4, with no opening act.
Comments / 0