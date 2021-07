(Bloomberg) -- Oil declined the most this week since March as a resurgence of Covid-19 threatened the outlook for global fuel consumption in the near-term. While futures in New York edged up on Friday, yet but settled 3.7% lower this week. The rapidly spreading delta variant is triggering renewed restrictions on movement as it sweeps across the globe. The U.K. is considering stricter measures due to a surge in cases, Singapore is shutting hundreds of nightlife venues, and in the U.S., a mask mandate has been reinstated in Los Angeles County.