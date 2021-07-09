Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Javier Bardem Joins Sony’s Adaptation Of ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ With Original Songs From ‘La La Land’ Songwriters

By Christopher Marc
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures has landed an interesting and unorthodox lead for their latest kids’ movie that will take place in New York City and will have musical numbers. Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem (“Skyfall,” “No Country For Old Men“) is reportedly sticking to family-friendly material and will join Sony’s feature film adaptation of the beloved Bernard Waber children’s novel “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.”

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Javier Bardem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La La Land#Sony Pictures#Office Christmas Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SONY
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Parades
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Penelope Cruz dazzles in a blue swimsuit on dreamy vacation with Javier Bardem

Penelope Cruz is aging backward. The Loving Pablo star looked incredible as she enjoyed a summer vacation in Sardinia with her husband Javier Bardem looking stunning in a blue swimsuit. The figure-flattering one-piece look gave us total glam excursion vibes with its sweetheart neckline and metallic gold detailing, and Penelope...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Justin Chon Could Direct Himself and Alicia Vikander to an Oscar Nomination for the Timely 'Blue Bayou'

The lovechild of passion and talent, Justin Chon’s “Blue Bayou” — a lyrical and emotional portrait of identity and family — is a piece that drums up lots of support within the film community, general audiences, and the Academy Awards in various branches. Leaving you in a puddle of tears by the end credits, the Cannes Film Festival selection could be a slam dunk for distributor Focus Features across all eligible categories, including best picture.
Moviesfilm-book.com

DUNE (2021): New Movie Trailer & Film Footage will Premiere at IMAX Theaters on July 21-22

IMAX Announces July Dates for New Dune Trailer and Footage. IMAX has announced that a new movie trailer and new film footage from Dune (2021) will be released on July 21-22, 2021 (view here the first Dune movie trailer). The new Dune trailer and the footage will be exclusive to IMAX theaters and will be free on a first come, first serve basis. Click here to reserve a preview ticket for the IMAX Dune event.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Antonio Banderas joins cast for ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Antonio Banderas has become the latest in names to join the highly anticipated fifth instalment of ‘Indiana Jones.’. Banderas, whose role is being kept top secret, joins the already cast Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann and Shaunette Renee Wilson. Harrison Ford, who is returning to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Willem Dafoe Movies: The French Dispatch, The Northman And More

Whether you know the man best for his work in Platoon, The Boondock Saints, Finding Nemo, The Last Temptation of Christ, Mississippi Burning, The Florida Project, or the Spider-Man movies, to name only a handful of his noteworthy projects, it's safe to say that Willem Dafoe is a hard-working actor with commendable range and depth, and one who's capable of portraying a wealth of different characters — whether they're the scum of the earth or the Lord himself. Certainly, it's easy to see why Dafoe has been such a consistently in-demand star for the past three-plus decades. And that's a trend that's not set to die anytime soon, hopefully. The Oscar-nominated star has several projects lined up, including the latest feature films from Wes Anderson, Yorgos Lanthimos, Paul Schrader, Guillermo Del Toro, Walter Hill, and Robert Eggers. Additionally, the prominent performer is attached to intriguing and director-driven projects from a few newcomers.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is the cinematic gift that keeps on giving, having been remade and reinterpreted in a variety of different guises, with Zack Snyder the latest to homage the all-time great after refitting his abandoned Star Wars spinoff into Netflix’s epic sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon. The most famous...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

L.A. Confidential screenwriter says Warner Bros. rejected a sequel starring Chadwick Boseman, Russell Crowe, and Guy Pearce

L.A. Confidential screenwriter Brian Helgeland has revealed that he pitched a sequel to the hit crime movie to Warner Bros., which the studio turned down. The sequel would have starred original cast members Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce, along with the late Chadwick Boseman as a young police officer. "We worked the whole thing out. It was great. And Warners passed," Helgeland told The Ringer.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Henry Cavill set to star in new romantic comedy The Rosie Project

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Henry Cavill in a romantic comedy! According to Deadline, The Witcher star is set to star in The Rosie Project, where he’ll play a lonely university professor who’s looking for love, so he creates a questionnaire to help him find a suitable wife – as you do.
MoviesSFGate

Robert Downey Jr. to Co-Star in Adaptation of 'The Sympathizer' for HBO and A24

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s best-selling debut espionage thriller “The Sympathizer” is getting the silver screen treatment at HBO from A24. Robert Downey Jr. (“The Avengers” franchise, “Iron Man”) will co-star as well as produce the show. Park Chan-wook, director of 2003’s “Oldboy” and 2016’s “The Handmaiden,” will serve as co-showrunner with...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Zach Braff joins Moonshot

Former 'Scrubs' star Zach Braff has joined the cast of sci-fi movie 'Moonshot', alongside Cole Sprouse, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, Lana Condor, and Lukas Gage. Zach Braff has joined the cast of 'Moonshot'. The 'Ted Lasso' director is going back in front of the camera to star in the sci-fi...
Moviesoscars.org

Movies in the Making: July 2021

It feels a little bit like the good old days at the movies. Black Widow, F9, In the Heights, Cruella, the sequels to A Quiet Place and Space Jam—you’re likely to see all of these titles on the multiplex marquee this weekend. In fact, the release calendar is pretty darn stacked for the rest of the year, with all the movies that studios held back during the height of pandemic closures flooding back to the theater.
MoviesCollider

The 7 Best New Movies to Watch on HBO Max in July 2021

It’s no secret that HBO Max has one of the best streaming libraries around, and that’s due not only to the new release Warner Bros. movies that hit HBO Max the same day they’re in theaters, but also a wealth of library titles that are some of the best films ever made. The library has gotten even bigger in July, so we’re highlighting the best of the best – new releases from auteur filmmakers, blockbuster sequels, and even decades-old franchises that feel underrated. Below we’ve assembled a list of the best new movies on HBO Max in July 2021, so if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streaming service this month, prioritize one of these titles.
New York City, NYPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Is All Grown Up And Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom

Following the careers of celebrities, it’s hard not to pick up on any family resemblances between them and their children. Examples include Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber…and most recently, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas. For some time now, fans of the Zorro actress couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between the teen and her mother – bother her parents, actually. Carys is the youngest daughter of Michael Douglas.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?

Comments / 0

Community Policy