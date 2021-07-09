Javier Bardem Joins Sony’s Adaptation Of ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ With Original Songs From ‘La La Land’ Songwriters
Sony Pictures has landed an interesting and unorthodox lead for their latest kids’ movie that will take place in New York City and will have musical numbers. Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem (“Skyfall,” “No Country For Old Men“) is reportedly sticking to family-friendly material and will join Sony’s feature film adaptation of the beloved Bernard Waber children’s novel “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.”theplaylist.net
Comments / 0