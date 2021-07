If you are finding more beachy areas and longer docks in Door County, there is a reason for it. Water levels in Lake Michigan, for example, have dropped nearly two feet in just the past year. The lower water levels are helping sandbars near the shoreline re-establish, forcing area docks out another 10 to 30 feet just to keep boats floating in a safe depth. Pier and Waterfront Solutions owner Jerry Englebert says they try to get people out to four feet of water minimum in hopes it lasts dock owners the entire season.