TikTok wants your next job application to be in the form of one of its videos.The company has launched a new service, named “TikTok Resumes”, that allows people to submit short videos to potential employers.Users can create videos in the same way they normally would – with all the effects and backing music that they would have anywhere else – and then submit them to companies in the hope of being hired.People are encouraged to post those resumes onto TikTok itself, using a devoted hashtag. The company shared examples of people who have already done so.TikTok said that it hopes the process...