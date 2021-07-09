This Keto Cheese "Bread" Has More Than a Million Views on TikTok, and It's Legit So Good
If you're missing cheesy bread on the keto diet, you *must* make this recipe. And the more than 80,000 people who have liked it on TikTok agree with me on this. I first stumbled upon this keto-friendly "breadstick" recipe from Instrupix while scrolling through Pinterest. I wanted a cheesy dish that would be quick and easy to make, while still allowing me to stay in ketosis, and this one fit the bill. It requires just four ingredients: two types of cheese, an egg, and garlic powder. Even better? It comes together in less than 20 minutes.www.popsugar.com
