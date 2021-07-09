Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

This Keto Cheese "Bread" Has More Than a Million Views on TikTok, and It's Legit So Good

By Suanny Garcia
PopSugar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're missing cheesy bread on the keto diet, you *must* make this recipe. And the more than 80,000 people who have liked it on TikTok agree with me on this. I first stumbled upon this keto-friendly "breadstick" recipe from Instrupix while scrolling through Pinterest. I wanted a cheesy dish that would be quick and easy to make, while still allowing me to stay in ketosis, and this one fit the bill. It requires just four ingredients: two types of cheese, an egg, and garlic powder. Even better? It comes together in less than 20 minutes.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quick Bread#Cheeses#Food Drink#This Keto Cheese#Fathead Dough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Keto
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Are Spinach Balls a Healthy Hack or Delicious Snack? Turns Out, a Little of Both

Spinach balls might sound like a super healthy appetizer recipe, but don't worry, this side dish or finger food appetizer is also super delicious!. There are several different spinach balls recipes out there, but a lot of them use the same ingredients and roughly the same process to make these delicious little balls for a potluck, Super Bowl party, or even as a quick meal plan option. These 1 inch balls can be made gluten free and with no carbs if your diet calls for it. They make for great vegetarian meatball replacements, and you can grab some veggie marinara for a low cholesterol dinner item.
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Recipesdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Product Review: Schoolyard Snacks Cheddar Cheese Keto Puffs

Who can forget scarfing down cheese puffs as a kid? You might have outgrown this childhood snack, but wouldn’t it be good if there was a healthier version? Now there is!. To get cutting-edge diabetes news, strategies for blood glucose management, nutrition tips, healthy recipes, and more delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletters!
RecipesFox40

Good Planet Mac & Cheese

● 4 cups good planet shredded cheddar cheese, divided. 1. Preheat the oven to 375°f grease a 9×13-inch baking dish. 2. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 minutes. Drain.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Costco's Keto-Friendly Coffee Syrup Has Shoppers Divided

Costco definitely tries to cater to all its customers, including those who prefer to follow a ketogenic diet to meet their nutritional goals. According to The Healthy, there is no dearth of products for keto customers at Costco who need something to fill them up. From the Good Foods Tableside Chunky Guacamole to Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps, shoppers can buy plenty of snacks to keep themselves going through a hectic day. There are also traditional picks available such as the West End Grilled Mediterranean Style Chicken Skewers, Hass avocados, organic green beans, Kirkland Signature Premium sliced bacon, and more.
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
Food & DrinksPopSugar

A New Dip Has Arrived at Trader Joe's, and It's Already Getting Rave Reviews

First came Trader Joe's Everything but the Elote Seasoning, a delicious mix of chile pepper, Parmesan cheese, chipotle powder, cumin, dried cilantro, and sea salt inspired by Mexican street corn (known as elote, which means "corn cob" in Spanish). The seasoning is freakin' delicious, in fact, so much so that TJ's knew we needed more . . . and oh, did we get it. Let us introduce you to Everything but the Elote Dip, the newest "it" dip to hit shelves at Trader Joe's. This isn't just your ordinary yogurt dip with Everything but the Elote sprinkled in: it also contains small kernels of sweet yellow corn! The dip is tangy, zesty, creamy, and slightly smoky, and we approve of it all. Even Instagram user Trader Joe's List says, "The hype is real about this new dip! It's tangy, garlicky with notes of Parmesan. Double down and try it with the Everything but the Elote dippers!"
RecipesWTVF

Easy Recipes for Homemade Ice Cream

COOKBOOK AUTHOR TAMMY ALGOOD SHOWED HOW TO MAKE PICK YOUR FLAVOR ICE CREAM AND SUNNY LEMON GRANITE — Cookbook author Tammy Algood showed how to make Pick Your Flavor Ice Cream and Sunny Lemon Granite. Tammy’s recipe for Pick Your Flavor Ice Cream can be found in her Sunday Dinner in the South cookbook. The Sunny Lemon Granite recipe is in Tammy’s Farm Fresh Southern Cooking cookbook. Both books are available now.
RecipesPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

Linguine with Cauliflower Pecan Alfredo Sauce

This weekend, enjoy a sit-down dinner with your loved ones and indulge in this classic pasta dish turned healthy and plant-based with ingredients like pecans, oat milk, cauliflower florets, lemon, and dairy-free parm. We made a homemade version of a traditional creamy Alfredo sauce without compromising flavor or texture, you'll...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Soak Your Ground Meat In Heavy Cream

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.
Recipesmashed.com

Homemade Lobster Ravioli Recipe

Homemade lobster ravioli is one of those meals that simply sounds divine. At first glance, this recipe may seem a bit intimidating, but we promise that with the recipe's creator Autumn LeAnn taking you step-by-step meticulously through the process, you can make this indulgent, seriously-impressive, deceptively-uncomplicated meal. As far as...
Recipesfourstateshomepage.com

GMFS: Foodie Friday – Gooey Butter Cake

PREHEAT OVEN TO 350 DEGREES F. MIX CAKE MIX, MELTED BUTTER, 1 TEASPOON VANILLA, AND 2 EGGS WITH A SPOON. PAT INTO A 9X13-INCH PAN. MIX CREAM CHEESE, REMAINING 2 EGGS, AND REMAINING 1 TEASPOON VANILLA WITH AN ELECTRIC MIXER. SLOWLY BEAT IN CONFECTIONER’S SUGAR. POUR OVER CAKE LAYER. STEP...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy