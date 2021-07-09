After 12 years, Kansas City Mavericks have a new president and he has 'hit the ground running'

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially removed some iconic signage from Arrowhead Stadium as they rebrand to ‘GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.’. The Chiefs first announced a naming rights deal with GEHA back in March. GEHA is the official health, dental and vision plan partner of the team. They have collaborated with the Chiefs on “The Franchise” documentary series and charity initiatives in the Kansas City area. You’ve probably seen their name on some backdrops during press conferences or sponsoring club media.