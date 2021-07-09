After 12 years, Kansas City Mavericks have a new president and he has 'hit the ground running'
The electricity coming from the corner office inside the Kansas City Mavericks' suite in Cable Dahmer Arena is palpable. For 12 years, the office was manned by Brent Thiessen, the only president and general manager in franchise history. But he and the Mavericks parted ways late last season as the team struggled during a COVID-19-plagued campaign and failed to make the playoffs.www.examiner.net
Comments / 0