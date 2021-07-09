GTA 6 Map Potentially Leaked

The map of Grand Theft Auto VI -- commonly referred to as GTA 6, the rumored next installment in the GTA series -- has potentially leaked, or at least that's what some fans of the Rockstar Games series think has happened. Earlier this year, a leak claiming to reveal the map of the upcoming game made the rounds. To this day, it's yet to be validated or invalidated, and many Grand Theft Auto fans believe it to be genuine, especially after the Red Dead Redemption 2 map leaked early in a similar fashion. That said, if this new leak is legit, it would discredit this previous leak.