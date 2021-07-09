Cancel
Video Games

GTA 6 Map Potentially Leaked

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe map of Grand Theft Auto VI -- commonly referred to as GTA 6, the rumored next installment in the GTA series -- has potentially leaked, or at least that's what some fans of the Rockstar Games series think has happened. Earlier this year, a leak claiming to reveal the map of the upcoming game made the rounds. To this day, it's yet to be validated or invalidated, and many Grand Theft Auto fans believe it to be genuine, especially after the Red Dead Redemption 2 map leaked early in a similar fashion. That said, if this new leak is legit, it would discredit this previous leak.

#Gta#Map#The Leak#Rockstar Games
Video GamesIGN

GTA 6 Release Likely Towards End of This Generation, More Details Leaked

GTA 6 is a game that nearly everybody in the gaming world is waiting for, despite no announcements from developer Rockstar Games. We don't know the release date, setting or even the official name, but the latest claims of reliable insiders is pointing to one thing - it's not releasing any time before 2023 at the earliest.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Best things to buy in GTA Online

The world of GTA Online is filled with a wide range of different items that players can purchase to make their character even more of a threat in the criminal world, so it is good to know what the best things to buy in GTA Online so that you can make wise spending choices and become a dominating force.
RetailCharlie INTEL

How to send a Mugger in GTA Online

GTA Online is still going strong in 2021, with players still enjoying the online world, with more and more content to be added in the future. Some players may be wondering how they can send the Mugger in GTA Online. Well, luckily we have a guide to show you how.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Battlefield 2042 BattleHub mystery mode seemingly confirmed, list of returning maps leaked

For a while now we’ve heard various rumors for the upcoming Battlefield game that will be released later this year, but one of the biggest mysteries has been around one of the game’s mystery games modes that was rumored to feature remastered maps of old Battlefield games. Now that has seemingly been confirmed by EA themselves, and some of the classic maps have been leaked online.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Best Updates In GTA V Following From GTA IV

Despite having been released in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V is still the latest of the games to have been provided in the franchise by Rockstar Games, with many still awaiting any glimmer of news about a potential GTA 6. Although the game has been around for 8 years (and...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

GTA 6 leaker draws first image of alleged Vice City map and main character

A notable leaker has revealed some new concept art, showcasing the updated Vice City map that’s rumored to be in Rockstar’s highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6. After GTA V took the world by storm by selling 140 million copies globally, excitement started brewing for the sixth entry in Rockstar’s popular game series. One of the biggest points of speculation is the new map.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact 1.7 Inazuma Map and Overworld Leaks

Hello Travelers, today we have some wonderful new Genshin Impact leaks featuring some more detailed map leaks. We also have a gameplay showcase of Ayaka fighting some new Inazuman enemies, and some playtests for Ayaka and Yoimiya. As usual with leaks, take all of this with a grain of salt.
Video GamesGamespot

New GTA Online Update Adds More Survival Maps, Details Summer Update

It's a fight for your life this week in Grand Theft Auto Online, with Rockstar adding seven new survival maps to the game. That risk comes with some extra rewards though, including higher payouts and a substantial bonus for completing any of the new survival maps. Rockstar is also finally hinting at its upcoming summer update for GTA Online, which will add a Los Santos Car Meet.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

5 reasons why GTA Online is a masterpiece in the GTA franchise

GTA Online is a much better game than what most people give it credit for. There’s a reason why GTA Online has become such a lucrative game for Rockstar Games. Not only does it prove that GTA can work in a modern, multiplayer setting, but it’s a genuinely good game that some players love to play.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends leak hints Worlds Edge map update coming in Season 10

An Apex Legends dataminer has found some clues in the game files to suggest that a Worlds Edge map update is scheduled to arrive in Season 10. Introduced all the way back in Season 3, Worlds Edge has become a fan-favorite map in the Apex community. However, that’s not to say that it hasn’t changed a lot since its original release.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Bloober Team Dismisses potential ‘Silent Hill’ Leak

Konami and Bloober team recently announced a strategic partnership between the two. While no projects were officially announced as part of this, earlier statements made by Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno have lead many to suspect that this was eventually going to lead to a new Silent Hill game. Of course, in a year where the conspiracy theories about Silent Hill never stop, people have searched far and wide for some proof of this.
Video GamesComicBook

GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X Confirms New Next-Gen Feature

Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Grand Theft Auto V, which it likes to refer to as the "expanded and enhanced" version of the game already on PS4, Xbox One, and other platforms. This hasn't changed, but Rockstar has divulged one specific detail about the next-gen ports of the game, providing insight into one improvement these versions make that certainly falls under the "expanded and enhanced" moniker.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Battlefield 2042’s Rumored “Battlefield Hub” Apparently Confirmed, Classic Map List Leaked

Get ready for some good old fashioned fun, because it looks like the “Battlefield Hub” is the real deal. A few weeks ago, we heard rumors that Battlefield 2042 will feature an exciting new mode (currently listed as “Edited” on the game’s website) called the Battlefield Hub or BattleHub, which will feature favorite maps, vehicles, and weapons from the past with a focus on sandbox fun rather than competitive play.

