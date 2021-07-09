Marvel Preview: Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #2

The end credits scene of The Mandalorian Season 2 teased something big for everyone's favorite bounty hunter, Boba Fett. The popular Disney+ series showed the return of this iconic Star Wars character after his supposed death back in 1983 during Return of the Jedi. His return was big, and it only gets bigger with The Book of Boba Fett giving the bounty hunter his very own show. Hot Toys knows how to celebrate this as they reveal their new Boba Fett in repainted armor with a throne in 1:6 scale format. The legendary bounty hunter is back with a new figure release showing off his newly upgraded outfit as well as his Newley acquired throne within Jabba's Palace. Boba is loaded with incredible screen accurate detail with an unmasked head sculpt and awesome accessories like flamethrower effect, fiver cord whip, blaster, and rifle. The Boba Fett (Repaint Armor) and Throne figure from Hot Toys is priced at $390 and set to release between Oct-Dec 2022. Pre-orders are live here, and be on the lookout for the upcoming Fennec Shand figure that is teased in the pictures below.