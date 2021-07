A drunken man was mauled to death by a shark after entering the sea to urinate at a Brazilian beach.Local media said the predator bit off Marcelo Rocha Santos’s hand and a chunk of his leg at Piedade Beach in Jaboatao dos Guararapes in northeastern Brazil on Saturday.The victim was lying unconscious on the beach after he was carried to safety by his friends. He was surrounded by shocked bystanders and pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital in Recife.The incident is believed to have happened in the afternoon when the seas were turbulent, and the water turned cloudy,...