THIS WAY UP Season 2 Now on Hulu. Here’s The New Clip!

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason two of the BAFTA award-winning series is set after the events of the season one finale, with things in flux for Aine (Aisling Bea, “Living With Yourself;” “Quiz”) and her sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe;” “Military Wives”). Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise. Will she and Richard (Tobias Menzies, “The Crown;” “Game of Thrones”) make a go of it? Or continue to exist in the odd tension of the employer and employee? How will Shona and Charlotte (Indira Varma, “Game of Thrones;” “Luther”) manage running a new business together and having feelings for each other? Will Shona be able to go through with marrying Vish (Aasif Mandvi, “Evil;” “The Brink”)? Planning a wedding? Can she tell him what happened? Is there anything more to tell?

