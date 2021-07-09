Marvel Preview: Sinister War #1

One of the more controversial Spider-Man comics, dubbed it saw Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson do a deal with the devil Mephisto for the life of Peter's Aunt May, in return for the existence of their own marriage. It also saw Peter Parker regain his secret identity, return his physical rather than organic web-shooters and also bring back Harry Osborn from the dead. Nick Spencer has been picking at the One More Day wound, repeatedly, during his run, before ripping the scab off completely and pouring on the salt. In Sinister War #1 out today, however, it's more like pouring on the battery acid. Harry Osborn has been revealed as Kindred, a demonic creature manipulating Parker's life. That has dragged itself from hell with a very personal mission of revenge. A Harry Osborn that was in hell all this time, forgotten by all while the revived Harry Osborn was – an imposter? He's hanging around, imprisoned by Kindred, and we have also seen Harry Osborn's original corpse, all the time while Doctor Strange has been trying to work out what is wrong with Peter Parker's soul, something he takes to the source.