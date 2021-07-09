Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Marvel Preview: Sinister War #1

By AIPT
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DOCTOR OCTOPUS IS BACK! AND THE SINISTER WAR HAS BEGUN! Ock’s got a new Sinister Six and if you think he’s thought big in the past, think again. What Ock DOESN’T know is that the VULTURE has a sextet of his own: THE SAVAGE SIX! It’s an all-out WAR between two of the greatest villains in the Marvel Universe, and the only person they hate more than each other is SPIDER-MAN! Spidey’s in deep trouble with the toughest battle that he’s ever faced. Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley team up for this epic Spider-Man story guaranteed to shock readers everywhere!

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

aiptcomics

aiptcomics

963
Followers
8K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bagley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Comics Journalism#Vulture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spider-Man
Related
Comicselpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTM’s Troy reviews Marvel Comics Star Wars Doctor Aphra #11

Doctor Aphra inadvertently gets pulled into the War of the Bounty Hunters…and makes an enemy of Durge at the same time!. (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Sara Pichelli MYSTERIES ABOUND ABOARD A DURGE-ANGED SHIP! DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS discover an eerie abandoned ship while on a new mission from DOMINA TAGGE. But on board they will come face-to-face with a nightmarish horror not seen in the galaxy for untold eons. And then there’s….THE FEARSOME BOUNTY HUNTER DURGE!
ComicsComicBook

Sinister War #1 Review: A Rowdy Start to a Villainously Crowded Romp

Spider-Man is back this week with an epic first issue in Amazing Spider-Man writer Nick Spencer's biggest showdown with Spidey's rogues gallery ever: Sinister War. After recently handling foes like Kindred and Mr. Negative, Peter finds himself cornered in one of his most-challenging battles yet. The Savage Six want nothing more than to exact revenge, and they will be gunning for Spider-Man alongside the Sinister Six.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel marks October 13th for ‘Immortal Hulk’ finale

Today, Marvel Comics has officially announced Immortal Hulk #50, the end of the series will release in comic book shops on October 13, 2021. Al Ewing and Joe Bennett’s epic body-horror-loving run with Hulk is coming to an end in the special giant-sized issue. “Immortal Hulk #50 is the climax...
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #12

‘War of the Bounty Hunters’ continues this coming week in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #12, and we’ve got the official preview of the issue for you here…. “PARTY TRICKS” A MYSTERIOUS INVITATION leads DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS to an exclusive party… teeming with scum and villainy! Will Aphra and Sana be able to survive the underworld social event of the century? Or will their cover be blown by A FAMILIAR FACE with an agenda of their own?
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel reveals ‘Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters’ David Nakayama wanted covers

Marvel Comics has revealed a new series of variant covers by David Nakayama with a cool wanted poster theme all set to release in August. The covers will be part of the War of the Bounty Hunters event for books out in August. The covers feature Valance, Qi’ra, Doctor Aphra, Jango Fett, Boba Fett, and of course, Han Solo in cool hologram displays across the galaxy. For more on Nakayama, read our X-Men Monday interview with him here.
Comicsnunesmagician.com

TNIAAM Marvel Not-So-Secret Wars 2021: Round of 32

Last year, in lieu of a basketball season for the Syracuse Orange we tapped into our affinity for pop culture and comics to fill the COVID sized gap in the sports year. That led to the TNIAAM Marvel Civil War. With the drop of Black Widow last week and the finale of Loki this week, now seemed as good a time as any to refresh that bracket. I give to you, the 2021 TNIAAM Marvel Not-So-Secret Wars.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Sinister War’ #1 sees Spidey outnumbered, but not outclassed

Peter Parker has had a rough go of things lately. Friends have either been disappearing, reappearing, betraying him, or outright dying. His sense of responsibility and his relationship have been pushed to their limits. All he wants is to have a night out with MJ and for nothing to go awry. Of course, if you’re reading a book titled Sinister War #1, you know that Spider-Man’s troubles are only beginning.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Reign of X Vol. 1’ review

The newest volume of the X-Men collected editions drops its previous Dawn of X title in favor of Reign of X and starts the numbering over at 1. This is an understandable move from a publishing standpoint (we were up to volume 16 last month, which may seem like a formidable process to read through each to fully grasp the current era), but it also makes sense from a narrative perspective, chiefly since this collection brings the new iteration of S.W.O.R.D. into the Krakoan era.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

One More Day, One More Time, In Sinister War #1 (Spoilers)

One of the more controversial Spider-Man comics, dubbed it saw Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson do a deal with the devil Mephisto for the life of Peter's Aunt May, in return for the existence of their own marriage. It also saw Peter Parker regain his secret identity, return his physical rather than organic web-shooters and also bring back Harry Osborn from the dead. Nick Spencer has been picking at the One More Day wound, repeatedly, during his run, before ripping the scab off completely and pouring on the salt. In Sinister War #1 out today, however, it's more like pouring on the battery acid. Harry Osborn has been revealed as Kindred, a demonic creature manipulating Parker's life. That has dragged itself from hell with a very personal mission of revenge. A Harry Osborn that was in hell all this time, forgotten by all while the revived Harry Osborn was – an imposter? He's hanging around, imprisoned by Kindred, and we have also seen Harry Osborn's original corpse, all the time while Doctor Strange has been trying to work out what is wrong with Peter Parker's soul, something he takes to the source.

Comments / 0

Community Policy